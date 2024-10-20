Top events on October 20: Key events include PM Modi's visit to Varanasi for inaugurating projects and announcing ₹ 1,360 crore in initiatives. Additionally, Congress will release its first candidate list for Maharashtra Assembly Elections; read to know more

PM Modi in Varanasi; to present ₹ 1360 crore Diwali gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Varanasi on Sunday, to inaugurate Sampurnanand Stadium, and Shankar Nethralaya outlet in the city.

Saturday's visit marks PM Modi's second visit to the city in his third term. He is also expected to announce results worth ₹1,360 crore, as per reports. In addition, the PM is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the new civil terminal of Kheria (Agra) Airport in Uttar Pradesh, and also inaugurate Phase 2 and Phase 3 of National Centre of Excellence Stadium during his visit.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Congress is scheduled to release the first list of names for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections scheduled on November 20.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress as an ally, has claimed to have reached a consensus on seat-sharing for 260 of the 280 assembly seats. The decision on the remaining 28 seats, however remains pending.

GST Council meeting today The Government's panel of Group of Ministers(GoM) is scheduled to meet today, October 20, to decide on tax relief for packaged water, bicylces and health insurance.

GoM during its last meeting yesterday, had suggested lowering tax rates on 20-litre packaged drinking water bottles, bicycles and exercise notebooks to 5 per cent. The GoM had also proposed to raise taxes on high-end wrist watches and shoes, reported PTI.

Karwa Chauth 2024 This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, October 20. The fast of Karwa Chauth has special significance in Hinduism. On this day, married women observe the 'Nirjala' fast, which is fasting without food and water, for the long life of their husbands.

'Kanda Express' to bring 1,600 tonnes of onions to Delhi In an attempt to manage the rising onion prices before the festive season, the government has decided to move 1,600 tonnes of onions by rail from Maharashtra to Delhi, marking the first time railways are being used to transport a kitchen staple.

The special train, named ‘Kanda Express’ is expected to arrive at Delhi today.

Jay Shah to visit Dubai for Champions Trophy 2025 Jay Shah is expected to meet Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi to discuss about the upcoming Champion's trophy in 2025.

Pakistan was scheduled to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy next year. There have been reports that the match would be relocated to Dubai, if India were to play the final, as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to be on the rise.