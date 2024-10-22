Top events on October 22: Bajaj Finance, Adani Energy, Zomato Q2 results, PM Modi’s Russia visit, IPO launch, and more

  • Top events on October 22: PM Modi prepares to visit Russia for the BRICS summit, President Murmu is set to present the National Water Awards, and several companies are ready to release Q2 results. Danish Power’s SME IPO and ICICI Prudential’s fund-raising discussions are also imminent.

Livemint
Updated22 Oct 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Top events on October 22: Bajaj Finance, Adani Energy, Zomato Q2 results, PM Modi to visit Russia for BRICS Summit; more
Top events on October 22: Bajaj Finance, Adani Energy, Zomato Q2 results, PM Modi to visit Russia for BRICS Summit; more(PTI)

Top events on October 22: PM Modi expected to be heading to Russia for the BRICS summit, President Murmu set to confer the National Water Awards, and key Q2 financial results about to be announced. Danish Power's record-breaking SME IPO and ICICI Prudential's fund-raising plans will also take center stage.

PM Modi to visit Russia for BRICS summit on October 22-23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Russia from October 22-23 to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan. During his visit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of BRICS member states. India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, highlighted the significance of the summit, both for India and the global order, emphasizing BRICS' growing role in shaping international affairs.

Also Read | The week ahead: IMF and World Bank meeting, BRICS Summit, Zomato fundraiser

President Murmu to confer 5th National Water Awards on October 22

President Droupadi Murmu will present the 5th National Water Awards 2023 in New Delhi on October 22. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has revealed 38 winners across nine categories, with Odisha winning the top prize for Best State. The awards aim to recognize significant contributions in water conservation and management, furthering the government’s goal of creating a “Jal Samridh Bharat.”

Also Read | Bengaluru rains: IMD predicts more rainfall in Karnataka capital today

Q2 results to be announced on October 22

Several major Indian companies, including Bajaj Finance, Adani Energy Solutions, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Zomato, are set to release their Q2 financial results on October 22. This day will be critical for the stock market, with these announcements influencing investor sentiment across various sectors, from finance to tech.

Danish Power to launch India’s biggest SME IPO on October 22

Transformer manufacturer Danish Power is gearing up to launch its 198 crore IPO on October 22. The IPO will consist of 52.08 lakh shares, with a price range of 360-380 per share. This IPO is expected to be the largest SME offering, with the anchor book opening a day prior, on October 21. The subscription window will close on October 24.

Also Read | Israel’s Ambassador praises India’s economic and political role in West Asia

ICICI Prudential board to discuss fund raising on October 22

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has seen a 1.48% stock rise ahead of its board meeting on October 22, where they will discuss potential fund-raising plans. The company is considering issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placements, a move that could enhance its financial stability and expand its product offerings.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 07:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTop events on October 22: Bajaj Finance, Adani Energy, Zomato Q2 results, PM Modi’s Russia visit, IPO launch, and more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    547.85
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.85 (-0.15%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,728.80
    03:56 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    47.65 (2.83%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.00
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.19%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    245.70
    03:47 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.3 (-0.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Heg share price

    459.80
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -37 (-7.45%)

    JM Financial share price

    147.15
    03:59 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -11.55 (-7.28%)

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,016.45
    03:55 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -78.2 (-7.14%)

    Aether Industries share price

    862.40
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    -63.2 (-6.83%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,188.45
    03:58 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    100.5 (9.24%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,655.15
    03:46 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    89.85 (5.74%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    10,500.55
    03:40 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    437.45 (4.35%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,800.00
    03:29 PM | 21 OCT 2024
    113.5 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.000.00
      Chennai
      79,431.000.00
      Delhi
      79,583.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.