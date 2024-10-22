Top events on October 22: PM Modi expected to be heading to Russia for the BRICS summit, President Murmu set to confer the National Water Awards, and key Q2 financial results about to be announced. Danish Power's record-breaking SME IPO and ICICI Prudential's fund-raising plans will also take center stage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi to visit Russia for BRICS summit on October 22-23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Russia from October 22-23 to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan. During his visit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of BRICS member states. India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, highlighted the significance of the summit, both for India and the global order, emphasizing BRICS' growing role in shaping international affairs.

President Murmu to confer 5th National Water Awards on October 22 President Droupadi Murmu will present the 5th National Water Awards 2023 in New Delhi on October 22. The Union Jal Shakti Ministry has revealed 38 winners across nine categories, with Odisha winning the top prize for Best State. The awards aim to recognize significant contributions in water conservation and management, furthering the government’s goal of creating a “Jal Samridh Bharat." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Q2 results to be announced on October 22 Several major Indian companies, including Bajaj Finance, Adani Energy Solutions, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Zomato, are set to release their Q2 financial results on October 22. This day will be critical for the stock market, with these announcements influencing investor sentiment across various sectors, from finance to tech.

Danish Power to launch India’s biggest SME IPO on October 22 Transformer manufacturer Danish Power is gearing up to launch its ₹198 crore IPO on October 22. The IPO will consist of 52.08 lakh shares, with a price range of ₹360-380 per share. This IPO is expected to be the largest SME offering, with the anchor book opening a day prior, on October 21. The subscription window will close on October 24.