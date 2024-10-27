Top events on October 27: Spanish PM to visit India; PM Modi’s rally in Jaipur, more

Top events on October 27: From Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's visit to India, to BJP's first list of candidates for the Kedarnath Assembly bypolls, Japan's snap elections- a host of international and national events are lined up for today. We take a look:

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez to visit India Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to visit India from October 27-28, to focus on defence industry partnership and cooperation in infrastructure and the Mediterranean region. The Spanish PM's visit to India is a first in 18 years.

PM Modi to address public rally in Jaipur Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to kick off BJP's campaign for the upcoming by-polls for seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan with a rally at Jaipur's Dadiya. He is also expected to lay the foundation stone for the ERCP-PKC project, to provide drinking and irrigation water to 21 districts in Rajasthan.

Amit Shah to visit West Bengal for BJP membership drive Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal today, October 27 to conduct BJP membership drive in the state. He is also scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal at Petrapole land port in North 24-Parganas to facilitate passenger movement between India and Bangladesh.

Kedarnath Assembly by-election: BJP to announce candidates BJP is likely to announce candidates for the Kedarnath Assembly by-polls, which is scheduled for November 20. The last date for nominations of candidates for the by-polls is October 29.

IndiGo, Air India introduce new flights IndiGo is set to launch its Pune-Bhopal direct flights starting today, October 27, with fares ranging around ₹17,292. Meanwhile, Air India is set to launch non-stop flights between India and UK, connecting Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Heathrow Airport at London.

Indian airlines winter schedule As part of its winter schedule, Indian airlines will operate 25007 flights every week to and from 124 airports starting today, October 27.

No internet in Assam The Assam government has prohibited mobile internet services across the state for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination, to be held today October 27.

Japan snap elections Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is yet to go through another test as voters are scheduled to cast their ballots in the General Election today. Ishiba had dissolved his cabinet, and called for a snap election after being declared the PM on October 1,2024.