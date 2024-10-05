Top events on October 5: PM Modi in Maharashtra, Haryana voting, PN Gadgil Q2FY25 results and more

Top events on October 5: PM Modi is set to launch development initiatives worth over 56,000 crore in Maharashtra today. Meanwhile, voting in Haryana is underway with about 2 crore eligible voters participating.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated5 Oct 2024, 08:19 AM IST
Top events on October 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Maharashtra today for a series of events. In addition, from the much anticipated Haryana Assembly Elections, to recently listed PN Gadgil's Q2FY25 results, a host of events are lined up for today.

LiveMint brings you the list:

Haryana, Jammu Kashmir exit polls

Polling has begun in Haryana today from 7 am, and will continue till 6 pm in the evening. With about 2 crore eligible voters, the stage is set for the Haryana Assembly elections to be held in all the 90 constituencies today.

Also Read | Haryana Election Voting 2024 Live: Khattar, Manu Bhaker among early voters

Shortly after Haryana elections conclude, exit polls would be out for both Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir. Assembly polls in J&K were held in three phases, with the last phase on October 1.

Exit polls are conducted for states by professional pollsters to project the likely outcome of the elections and which party could win how many seats.

PM Modi to inaugurate Metro 3 project, visit Pohradevi shrine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch several development initiatives worth over 56,000 crore in Maharashtra, today. He is also set to inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum in Washim, which serves as a hallmark of the heritage of the Banjara community. He is also expected to unveil projects worth 23,300 crore focused on agriculture and animal husbandry.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc has ‘psychologically broken’ Modi: ‘From 56 inch…’

PM-KISAN 18th installment to be released today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the 18th installment of PM Kisan Yojana today. The scheme provides financial aid to all the farming families in India, who have land.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana scheme, all eligible farmers are entitled to receive 2,000 every four months, which adds up to an annual amount of 6,000.

P N Gadgil to declare Q2FY25 results today

Recently listed PN Gadgil Jewellers are expected to release the quarter two results today, for FY24-25.

Also Read | PN Gadgil Jewellers’ stock slumps 18% from listing high, hits lower circuit

Amid a wave of initial public offerings (IPOs), the Maharashtra-based firm's IPO was fully booked in a matter of hours after it opened for bids on September 11, and concluded the day with a two-time subscription.

Shiv Sena (UBT) To Hold Maha Job Fair

The Shiv Sena (UBT) would be hosting a ‘Maha Job Fair’ in Vile Parle, to address the ‘rising unemployment in Maharashtra under the Mahayuti government.’ The event will take place from 9am to 6pm, with 125 companies participating, including Amazon, HDFC, Tata AIG and others.

 

 

First Published:5 Oct 2024, 08:19 AM IST
