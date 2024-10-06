Top Events on October 6: The Indian Air Force is set to celebrate its 92nd anniversary with an air show over Chennai's iconic Marina Beach. Meanwhile, in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal will host the 'Janata Ki Adalat,' and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will regulate train services on the Yellow Line for maintenance. In Maharashtra, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will officially merge with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the BMC will launch a new survey of manual scavengers. Additionally, in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court has directed the state government to allow RSS route marches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maldives President Muizzu to travel to India next week, visit to lend momentum to ties: MEA Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu is set to embark on his first State visit to India from October 7-10. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the visit will strengthen cooperation and enhance people-to-people ties between the two nations. Muizzu's trip will include business engagements in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

IAF air show 2024 in Chennai to feature 72 aircraft, including Rafale and Tejas The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase its airpower at Chennai’s Marina Beach on October 6 as part of its 92nd-anniversary celebrations. The event will feature 72 aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguars, and Tejas, in a spectacular display that is expected to captivate the audience from 11 AM onward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tunisia prepares for presidential election amid calls for boycott Tunisia is gearing up for its presidential election scheduled for October 6, 2024, with over 10 million citizens eligible to vote. However, left-wing political forces have called for a boycott, citing widespread dissatisfaction over the country’s deteriorating social and human rights conditions.

India vs Bangladesh T20I set to kick off in Gwalior As preparations for the Border-Gavaskar series dominate headlines, India’s T20I team will take on Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. The match will introduce a fresh-look Indian squad, generating intrigue ahead of the high-profile Test series later this year.

Arvind Kejriwal to hold 'janata ki adalat' rally in Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will host his second 'Janata Ki Adalat' at Chhatrasal Stadium in North Delhi on October 6. According to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Kejriwal will seek public support in the upcoming Assembly elections, framing the event as a “certificate of Kejriwal's honesty." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra Unit of BRS to merge with nationalist congress party on October 6 In a significant political development ahead of the state assembly elections, the Maharashtra unit of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will merge with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on October 6. The merger is expected to boost the NCP’s prospects in Maharashtra’s border regions as it prepares for the polls.