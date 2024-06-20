Top events today: PM Modi in Srinagar; NCLT to hear IIHL’s plea for RCap resolution; SC to hear pleas on NEET-UG 2024

Top events today: Today, PM Modi will mark a two-day visit to Srinagar amidst heightened security. He will inaugurate projects and attend a youth empowerment event. Take a look:

Multi-tier security deployed in J-K's Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's visit Jammu and Kashmir Police have strengthened security in Srinagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit, which starts Thursday.

According to the police, a multi-tier security blanket has been implemented.

“It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangement has been made here,” IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi told ANI on Wednesday.

As reported by ANI, PM Modi will reach Srinagar on Thursday. At around 6 p.m., he will participate in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J-Kon on Thursday. He will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP).

Supreme Court to hear pleas on cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 exam The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear new petitions on June 20 seeking the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2024 exam following allegations of a paper leak. The controversy surrounding the examination has intensified, with protests and complaints arising after 1563 candidates were granted grace marks and 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720.

“Even if there is 0.001 per cent negligence on the part of anyone, it should be thoroughly dealt with,” a vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti said.

EAM Jaishankar to visit Sri Lanka External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to Sri Lanka on Thursday in his first bilateral visit abroad in his second consecutive term in office.

"The visit reaffirms India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and underlines New Delhi's continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its “closest” maritime neighbour and time-tested friend," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The MEA said Jaishankar's visit will add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors between the two countries.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's delegation at the G7 Outreach summit in Italy's Apulia region. His upcoming trip to Sri Lanka will mark his first standalone bilateral visit since beginning his second term as the external affairs minister on June 11.

Reliance Capital resolution: NCLT to hear IIHL's plea for deadline extension today The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench is scheduled to hear a plea from IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), a Hinduja Group firm, seeking an extension of the deadline to complete the resolution process for Reliance Capital, PTI reported.

IIHL, the successful bidder for Reliance Capital's resolution, aims to extend the deadline beyond the current date of May 27, 2024. This follows NCLT's approval of a ₹9,650-crore resolution plan for Reliance Capital on February 27, 2024.

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget meeting with industry leaders Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet representatives from industry associations on June 20 in the evening.

The meeting, slated to take place between 4 and 6 pm at North Block, will see industry associations such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham), and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry presenting their budget suggestions and recommendations, PTI reported.

IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a temperature decrease across North India after an extended heatwave, with relief anticipated starting Thursday.

This change is attributed to a western disturbance approaching northwest India. However, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh.

President Putin arrives in Vietnam for visit to strengthen ties Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Vietnam on Thursday, Russian news agency RIA-Novosti reported, for a state visit to strengthen ties with a longtime partner when Moscow is facing growing international isolation because of its war in Ukraine, AP reported.

Putin arrived in a Southeast Asian country following his historic visit to North Korea, the first in 24 years. During his visit, he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a mutual aid agreement in response to potential aggression, amid escalating tensions with Western nations.

T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Afghanistan match today India is set to face Afghanistan in their inaugural Super 8 match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday. India secured victories in three out of four matches in Group A, with one against Canada abandoned due to rain.

Similarly, Afghanistan won three out of four matches in Group C, setting the stage for an anticipated clash in the ongoing tournament.

President Droupadi Murmu to visit the institute for persons with disabilities President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities on Thursday.

During her visit, the President will pay homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, after which she will ceremonially plant a sapling on the institute's premises, symbolizing growth and renewal.

According to an official statement, President Murmu will then proceed to inspect the Prosthetics and Orthotics workshop, emphasizing the importance of rehabilitation services in enhancing the lives of individuals with physical disabilities.