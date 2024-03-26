Top events today: AAP to ‘gherao’ PM Modi's residence; Shiv Sena to release 1st candidate list, and more
Top events today: AAP plans to protest at PM Modi's residence over Kejriwal's arrest on March 26, and more
Top events today: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the arrest of party chief Arvind Kejriwal over an alleged liquor policy case. The case revolves around purported irregularities and money laundering associated with the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was subsequently annulled.