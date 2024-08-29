Top events today: BJP’s CEC meet to discuss remaining J-K seats; Reliance 47th AGM; and more

Published29 Aug 2024, 06:51 AM IST
Top news today: New Delhi, Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting, at party headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)
Top news today: Today marks an important series of events in the realm of the political sphere. Take a look: 

BJP to discuss J-K, Haryana seats in next CEC today

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to hold its next Central Election Committee meeting on August 29, in which Haryana, along with Jammu and Kashmir, will be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier, the first CEC meeting was held on August 25, chaired by National President JP Nadda. It was attended by Prime Minister Narender Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and other ministers. Core group Members were also present.

ANI reported citing sources, “Members have discussed the few names yesterday. On the 29th we will discuss the rest of the seats in Jammu and the maximum seats in Kashmir. As per the analysis, we can fight on 60 seats easily. However, we are discussing names on all 90 seats. We have good support from Local parties like Apni Party and others”.

RIL AGM 2024: Reliance Ind 47th AGM to be held virtually today

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), one of India's largest conglomerates, has announced that its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) will occur on August 29, 2024, at 2 PM IST. The company disclosed this information in a recent statement to the stock exchanges.

RIL confirmed in its market filing, "The Forty-seventh Annual General Meeting (Post-lPO) ("AGM") of the members of the Company wilI be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)."

Kerala govt to convene all-party meet to discuss rehabilitation of landslide survivors

The Kerala government will convene an all-party meeting on August 29 to discuss the rehabilitation of landslide survivors in Wayanad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for the meeting which would be held via online, a CMO statement said on Sunday.

Various ministers, including revenue and housing, forest and wildlife, electricity, transportation, finance, public works would attend the meeting along with the chief secretary and the respective additional chief secretaries, PTI reported.

The Kerala government said that the temporary rehabilitation of landslide survivors in Wayanad is complete, with all families now in rented accommodations. Various ministers and senior officials will attend an upcoming all-party meeting to discuss further steps.

All the 728 surviving families from the relief camps were shifted to rented accommodations, they said.

Mumbai-Goa train inaugural run on August 29

The Railway Board has given its approval for operating a bi-weekly train for Goa and Maharashtra's Konkan region from Bandra Terminus station on the Western Railway (WR).

As reported by PTI, the train's inaugural run will take place on August 29 from Borivali, a major station on WR, instead of Bandra Terminus, they said. At present, all Konkan and Goa-bound trains from Mumbai operate from Central Railway's stations.

Starting a Goa-bound train from Bandra Terminus will benefit tourists from Western suburbs of Mumbai who are looking to visit the coastal state, a popular holiday destination.

JK: Nomination for second phase of assembly polls starts today

The filing of nominations for the second and third phases of assembly elections will occur on August 29 and September 5, respectively.

Moreover, the BJP announced 16 candidates for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, significantly reducing their original list of 44.

The counting of votes for the elections will be taken up on October 4.

In the last assembly elections held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, when it was a full-fledged state, the BJP had won 25 seats.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 06:51 AM IST
