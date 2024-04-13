Today's news is packed with political rallies, cricket showdowns, and important meetings. Home Minister Amit Shah is set to energise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in Uttar Pradesh's Noida; while Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings gear up for an IPL clash. The Congress CEC meeting in Delhi will discuss candidate selections for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in multiple states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top events today:

Amit Shah to hold poll rally in Noida today Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) key campaigner and Home Minister, Amit Shah, is set to headline a rally in Noida on Saturday evening. The rally aims to strengthen support for the party's candidate and incumbent MP, Dr Mahesh Sharma. Senior party officials disclosed that the event, scheduled at Shivalik Park in Sector 33-A, anticipates a turnout exceeding 30,000 attendees.

Ahead of the home minister's visit, the Noida traffic police issued an advisory on Friday, announcing diversions in the vicinity of Shilp Haat in Sector 33 from 5 pm to 8 pm. “Due to the VIP movement, traffic restriction will be in effect near the Botanical Garden, Sector 37, Shashi Chowk, Sector 31/25 Chowk, NTPC, and Iskcon temple," the traffic police said.

Gautam Budh Nagar is slated for polling on April 26th, and incumbent MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma is vying for his third consecutive victory from the constituency.

Baisakhi 2024: Know history, significance, and more Baisakhi, resonates with vibrant fervour, particularly in Punjab and Haryana. It holds profound significance for Sikhs, symbolizing the onset of the harvest season. Baisakhi is joyously observed on Saturday. This harvest festival also commemorates the establishment of the Khalsa Panth of warriors, an event integral to Sikh history.

It is to be further noted that the foundation of the Khalsa Panth was laid in 1699 by the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Here are some beautiful wishes, images, greetings and quotes that you can share with your loved ones on the Sikh New Year festival. Read here

Yug Decor board to declare Rights Issue after its meeting today Yug Decor Ltd has scheduled a Board of Directors meeting on April 13, 2024, to finalize the terms of an equity shares issuance through a rights issue. This follows a prior approval for the issuance communicated on January 12, 2024. The meeting will address matters concerning the issuance under relevant legal provisions, including the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI regulations, and other applicable laws.

The agenda includes determining the price and terms of the rights issue. This disclosure is made according to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress CEC to meet on April 13 to discuss candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi The Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting is scheduled to convene on Saturday evening at the AICC headquarters in Delhi to discuss the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

The central election committee chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to meet at 4 pm on Saturday.

PTI reported citing sources that the meeting will discuss the candidates and decide on them soon after the screening committees of Punjab, Haryana and Bihar held separate meetings and recommended the list of candidates for the states for the Lok Sabha polls.

Today's IPL Match: PBKS vs RR — who'll win Punjab vs Rajasthan clash? Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off on April 13 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali. PBKS currently stands at number eight, having won two out of five matches, while RR holds the top position, having lost only one of their five matches.

In the history of the IPL, Punjab and Rajasthan have squared off 26 times. Punjab Kings (PBKS) emerged victorious in 11 encounters, whereas Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured triumph in 15 matches. The highest total scored by Punjab against RR stands at 223, while Rajasthan's peak score against PBKS is 226.

PBKS have won two of the last five matches between the two. These two had their last encounter in 2023 when Rajasthan won by four wickets. Devdutt Padikkal’s 30-ball 51 won him the Player of the Match award. Read here.

Rajnath Singh to hold public meeting in Chhattisgarh's Bastar Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address public gatherings arranged in the Bastar and Kanker Lok Sabha constituencies, ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 13th.

According to Chhattisgarh BJP State General Secretary Jagdish Ramu Rohra, Singh will depart from Delhi at 10:30 am and is expected to arrive at Maa Danteshwari Airport in Jagdalpur by 12:30 pm. Subsequently, at 1:15 pm, he will partake in a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Mahesh Kashyap in Barpur Road, Geedam Dantewada, representing the Bastar constituency. Following this, he will proceed to address another public meeting for Kanker candidate Bhojraj Nag at Saryu Prasad Agarwal Stadium in Balod, within the Kanker Lok Sabha constituency.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Priyanka Gandhi to hold a poll campaign in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar, Roorkee Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a star campaigner for the Congress party, is scheduled to address public gatherings in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar and Roorkee Lok Sabha constituencies on April 13th.

In Ramnagar town, located in the Nainital district, she will rally in support of the Congress candidate contesting for the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, Ganesh Godiyal. Additionally, Priyanka Gandhi will deliver a public address in Roorkee on the same day.

In Haridwar, Virendra Rawat, son of former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, is running for a seat on the Congress party ticket.

Uttarakhand, with its five Lok Sabha seats, is set to hold elections in a single phase on April 19th.

In the past general elections of 2014 and 2019, the ruling BJP-led NDA secured victories across all Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)

