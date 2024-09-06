Today features key events from the realm of politics to sports. Amit Shah launches the BJP's election campaign and manifesto in Jammu and Kashmir.

Take a look:

Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign in Jammu on Friday, release manifesto Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir marks a pivotal moment for the BJP's campaign strategy, PTI reported.

During his two-day trip starting Friday, Shah will launch the party's poll campaign and release its manifesto.

This visit comes at a crucial juncture for the BJP, as it faces increasing challenges in the region. The party is grappling with internal dissent, including protests and defections from some leaders and workers who have been unhappy about not receiving tickets for the upcoming assembly elections. This trip will be an important opportunity for Shah to address these issues and solidify the party's position in J&K.

“Amit Shah ji is arriving in Jammu for a two-day visit starting tomorrow. He will be arriving in the late afternoon from Delhi,” a senior leader told PTI.

On the first day of his visit, Shah will release the party manifesto at 4 pm here, the leader added.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Baazar Style Retail IPO to list on Indian bourses The allotment status for this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed initial public offering (IPO) is out, and now share allottees are eagerly waiting for the Baazar Style Retail IPO listing date, which is most likely on 6th September 2024.

The Indian stock market observers expect a share listing on Friday as the 'T+3' listing rule will become mandatory on 1st December 2023. In the wake of this IPO listing rule, Baazar Style Retail IPO has to list on the third working day post-closure of bidding.

PM Modi to launch 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' initiative in Gujarat Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the "Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari" initiative in Surat, Gujarat, on Friday. This new initiative aims to bolster community engagement in water conservation efforts and aligns with the ongoing "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain" campaign.

The "Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari" initiative is designed to encourage active participation from citizens, local bodies, industries, and other stakeholders in Gujarat to develop and implement rainwater-harvesting structures.

By fostering collaborative water management, the initiative aims to enhance water security and serve as a model for sustainable practices in other states across India. This effort underscores Modi's vision of ensuring long-term water security through collective action and effective water resource management.

ICC Women's T20 WC Trophy Tour: Bengaluru touchdown on September 6 The Trophy Tour for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, after its impressive visit to Dubai, is set to reach Bengaluru on Friday. The tour will make a notable stop at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC), a key venue for developing young female cricketers. In Bengaluru, fans can view the trophy at Nexus Mall on September 7 and 8. Following this, the tour will head to Mumbai, where it will be on display at Infinity Mall, Malad, on September 14 and 15.

After concluding its leg in India, the Trophy Tour will travel to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh before returning to the UAE for the tournament’s opening on October 3.

Fisheries Min Rajiv Ranjan Singh to chair stakeholder meet in Vishakapatnam Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, will lead a stakeholder consultation meeting in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday. The meeting aims to enhance fisheries exports by encouraging dialogue and collaboration among a range of participants, including fish farmers, fishers, industry leaders, seafood exporters, policymakers, and researchers.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, George Kurian, along with senior officials, will also be present at the meeting. The initiative is designed to address current challenges and opportunities in the fisheries sector, ultimately working towards boosting export potential and supporting the industry.

HC to pass order on Friday on students' plea for admission to St. Stephen's College The Delhi High Court is set to deliver its verdict on Friday regarding a plea by six students seeking admission to Delhi University's St. Stephen's College. The court will decide on the matter based on the university's allocation of seats. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who reserved the order on Thursday, is scheduled to pronounce the verdict at 2:30 pm.

The students have requested that the college be directed to grant them one seat each in the courses for which they have qualified. This decision will be closely watched as it addresses issues of seat allocation and admission procedures at one of the university's prominent institutions.