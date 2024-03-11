Top events today: Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea on electoral bonds disclosure extension and contempt action plea on March 11.

Top Events of Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme and witness agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by 'Namo Drone Didis' at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute on Monday.

Here are the top events of today:

Electoral bonds: Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea seeking extension to disclose details The Supreme Court of India will hear State Bank of India's extension plea on providing details about electoral bonds, on Monday - March 11. The State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier sought an extension till June 30.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will also hear a separate plea, which has sought initiation of contempt action against the SBI alleging, it "wilfully and deliberately" disobeyed the apex court's direction to submit details of the contributions made to political parties through electoral bonds to the Election Commission by March 6. Read here.

Bengaluru water crisis: Karnataka BJP to stage protest against Siddaramaiah govt Bengaluru is currently in the grip of a severe water crisis, with residents experiencing daily water cuts and certain areas receiving water only on alternate days. In response to this pressing issue, the BJP has declared a protest at Freedom Park on Monday, aimed at shedding light on the water woes plaguing the city.

R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition, has accused the government of inefficiency, asserting that the dire situation has prompted many multinational companies to contemplate relocating from the city. Read here.

The holy month of Ramadan 2024 begins The Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan began on Monday, according to announcements made by Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations.

Saudi Arabia, revered for housing Islam's holiest sites, conveyed through its official SPA news agency on Sunday that the Supreme Court had declared “Monday, March 11, 2024, the commencement of the blessed month of Ramadan for this year". Ramadan, regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam, holds immense significance in the Islamic calendar. Read here.

Rajasthan petrol pump strike continues The strike, initiated at 6 am on Sunday, March 10, is slated to endure for 48 hours, concluding at 6 am on March 12. The Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has announced a "No Purchase, No Sale" strike, commencing from 6 am on Sunday, and persisting for 48 hours. The primary aim of this strike is to draw attention to the escalating fuel prices in the state, urging government intervention. Read here.

PM Modi to participate in 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme A statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, “Namo Drone Didis from 11 different locations nationwide will also participate in the demonstration simultaneously. During the programme, Modi will also hand over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis."

The 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' initiatives are integral to the prime minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas, the statement said.

To further this vision, Prime Minister Modi will felicitate 'Lakhpati Didis', who have achieved success with the support of the 'Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission' and are supporting and motivating other self-help group members for their upliftment.

Parliament security breach: Delhi Court to hear accused’s plea alleging torture The judge has issued notice to the incarcerated accused Neelam Azad, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat regarding the application, and has requested their responses by March 11.

Their custody has been extended subsequent to the lapse of their previous judicial custody.

During Zero Hour on December 13 last year, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred when two individuals, Sharma and Manoranjan D, leapt into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery.

They released a yellow gas from canisters, shouting slogans before being subdued by MPs.

Congress Party's second CEC meeting to be held today The Congress party's second Election Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday in Delhi. The agenda of the meeting is to deliberate on potential candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

At the Congress CEC meetings, the party's General Secretary (Communications), Jairam Ramesh said, "CEC will discuss all seats. Final decisions will be taken wherever possible. CEC is the highest body that deliberates on and finalises candidates."

President Murmu to visit Mauritius President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a three-day state visit to Mauritius starting Monday, with a primary focus on attending the island nation's National Day celebrations as the chief guest.

Accompanying her visit, a contingent from the Indian Navy, along with two ships - INS Tir and CGS Sarathi, will also participate in the festivities.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the visit, highlighting that President Murmu will engage in bilateral meetings with her Mauritian counterpart, President Prithvirajsing Roopun, and Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

CUET PG exam 2024: Common University Entrance Test to begin The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed the dates for the Common University Entrance Test (Postgraduate) 2024, scheduled to take place from March 11th to March 28th, 2024. This examination will be conducted in over 300 cities across India, with various examination centers set up by the NTA.

Here are the other key events today:

PM Modi attend a DRDO programme in Delhi

Haryana: PM Modi to inaugurate a section of Dwarka Expressway, to hold a roadshow

SC to hear a plea filed by AAP’s Sanjay Singh over remarks on PM Mar 11

ED summons Mahua Moitra for questioning in FEMA case Mar 11

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission to hold a meeting for all its observers

UN Commission on Status Of Women: Indian delegates take part at UN HQ Mar 11 to 22

Farmer's protest: Over 500 to reach Jaipur demanding MSP agreement

Telangana govt. to launch Indiramma housing scheme March 11

Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy to address Congress meet in Vizag

Sahityotsav: World's largest literary festival to be held from Mar 11-16 in Delhi

Samsung Galaxy A55 to be launched in India Mar 11

Hyundai Creta N Line to be launched in India Mar 11

