From the Aam Admi Party naming its candidates for the Haryana Legislative Assembly elections to the Union government slashing a windfall tax on domestic crude oil prices, a host of events are lined up for today. Space X's Falcon 9 Rocket has also received a nod to resumeoperations amid the ongoing probe. We take a look.

AAP to name candidates for Haryana Sushil Gupta, the Aam Admi Party Haryana president, had announced at a press briefing that candidates for the Haryana Legislative Assembly elections would be done by today. He had said that the process of screening the contenders was being done to shortlist candidates. Gupta said the party will contest all the 90 assembly seats in the elections.

"Candidates will be declared soon. We will try to declare the candidates by August 31. The AAP will give tickets to those whom people want," the AAP leader had announced.

Government slashes windfall tax on domesti crude oil to ₹ 1,850/tonne The Union government has reduced the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs,850 per tonne from Rs2,100 per tonne, according to a new notification.

The new rate will be in effect from August 31. Conversely, the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports remains unchanged at zero.

Durand Cup finals in Kolkata Following a thrilling and intense month of competition, the finals for the Indian Oil Durand Cup 2024 games for football would be held today, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

In what marks the 133rd edition of the games, the Durand Cup final will see two popular Bengal football teams Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC, compete against each other. The match will take place at 5:30 PM at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan sports stadium in Kolkata.

ECOS Mobility & Hospitality IPO allotment likely today The initial public offering (IPO) of ECOS (India) Mobility & Hospitality Limited allotment is likely to be out today. The public issue worth ₹601.20 crore hit the Indian primary market on 28th August 2024. The company has fixed the ECOS Mobility IPO price band at ₹318 to ₹334 per equity share.

Premier Energies IPO allotment out The allotment for the initial public offering (IPO) for Premier Energies is out. The IPO had received an overwhelming response from investors, closing with a remarkable subscription of 74.90 times, on its thir day, i.e, August 29. The public issue witnessed substantial demand across various investor categories, with the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category leading the charge, stated a report by 5paisa.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja to head the committee in Annamalai's absence H Raja, a BJP leader and member of the national executive committee, has been appointed as the convener of a 6-member committee to oversee the party's activities in Tamil Nadu during the absence of state party president K Annamalai.

BJP President JP Nadda announced the formation of this committee. "The All India President of BJP has appointed a 6-member committee with me as convener to lead the party in Tamil Nadu," H Raja told ANI.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 gets nod to resume spaceflights amid FAA investigation SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket has been authorized to return to spaceflight as US air safety regulators continue their investigation into a landing failure that occurred on August 28.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced late Friday that SpaceX can proceed with its plans to launch a mission aimed at achieving the world’s first spacewalk by private astronauts. The FAA's decision allows the Falcon 9, which is the most frequently flown rocket in the world, to resume launches while the investigation remains ongoing, provided all other licensing requirements are fulfilled. SpaceX had submitted its request to return to flight on August 29, according to the FAA.

Death anniversary of Pranab Mukherjee India's former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on this day today, in 2020. He had been appointed as the 13th President of India on July 25, 2012.