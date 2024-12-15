Top events today, December 15: Sri Lankan President Dissanayake will begin his three-day visit to India on Sunday. Other top events of the day include the second day of India vs Australia's third test match, the end of the ITR advance tax deadline, the Delhi Metro disruption on the Yellow Line route, etc.

Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake to visit India Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will start his three-day visit to India from Sunday, December 15. Notably, this will be his first overseas visit after assuming office on 23 September.

During his visit, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Deputy Minister of Finance Anil Jayantha Fernando, reported PTI.

Dissanayaka's visit to India is expected to further bolster the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi on Friday.

ITR Advance Tax deadline ends today The last chance for taxpayers to pay the third instalment of advance tax will end on December 15. Failure to pay the third instalment of income tax may lead to a penalty for taxpayers.

Advance tax is a part of income tax that is paid by both individuals and corporations in instalments at different deadlines. Hence, taxpayers can pay in instalments rather than the entire amount at once. People who have an estimated tax liability of over ₹10,000 in a year are required to pay tax in instalments in the form of advance tax.