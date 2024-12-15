Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Top Events Today, Dec 15: Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's visit, ITR advance tax deadline, Ind vs Aus 3rd test, more

Top Events Today, Dec 15: Sri Lankan President Dissanayake's visit, ITR advance tax deadline, Ind vs Aus 3rd test, more

Livemint

Top Events Today, Dec 15: In his first-ever overseas visit after assuming office, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake will begin his India visit. He is likely to meet PM Modi and President Murmu. Stay updated with the top events that are likely to remain in news today with Livemint.

Top Events Today, December 15: Sri Lankan President Dissanayake will begin his first visit to India today. Meanwhile, the date also marks the end of deadline to file advance ITR.

Top events today, December 15: Sri Lankan President Dissanayake will begin his three-day visit to India on Sunday. Other top events of the day include the second day of India vs Australia's third test match, the end of the ITR advance tax deadline, the Delhi Metro disruption on the Yellow Line route, etc.

As the day begins, it is extremely important to be aware of the top events that are likely to happen today, and which will affect our day. Here is the list of top events on December 15.

Sri Lankan President Anura Dissanayake to visit India

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will start his three-day visit to India from Sunday, December 15. Notably, this will be his first overseas visit after assuming office on 23 September.

During his visit, Sri Lankan President Dissanayake will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath and Deputy Minister of Finance Anil Jayantha Fernando, reported PTI.

Dissanayaka's visit to India is expected to further bolster the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial bilateral ties, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi on Friday.

ITR Advance Tax deadline ends today

The last chance for taxpayers to pay the third instalment of advance tax will end on December 15. Failure to pay the third instalment of income tax may lead to a penalty for taxpayers.

Advance tax is a part of income tax that is paid by both individuals and corporations in instalments at different deadlines. Hence, taxpayers can pay in instalments rather than the entire amount at once. People who have an estimated tax liability of over 10,000 in a year are required to pay tax in instalments in the form of advance tax.

India vs Australia 3rd Test starts at Brisbane

India vs Australia's third test at Brisbane entered the third day. On Saturday, Bumrah gave the visitors the perfect start after he sent both Australia openers back to the dugout.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.