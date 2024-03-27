Top events today: Delhi HC to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea; Delhi assembly session, and more
Top events today: The Delhi High Court will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Nominations for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 close on March 27, with scrutiny and withdrawal procedures to follow
Top events today encompass a diverse range of activities and developments. The Delhi HC is scheduled to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In a legal matter, Rahul Gandhi is summoned to appear in a Jharkhand Court regarding a defamation case stemming from remarks made during a Chaibasa rally. The Lok Sabha Election 2024 witnesses the closure of nominations for the First Phase on March 27, setting the stage for scrutiny and withdrawal procedures.