Here are the top events for today:

Delhi High Court to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea for release in excise policy case The Delhi High Court on Wednesday is scheduled to hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and seeking his release in connection with a money-laundering case related to the purported excise policy scam.

The petition filed by Kejriwal argues that his arrest and subsequent detention by the ED are unlawful. The case, listed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 10:30 am, will address Kejriwal's plea for immediate release. Read here.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Last day for filing nominations of the first phase ends March 27 According to guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 20, the deadline for filing nominations for the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election is March 27. Nomination scrutiny will take place on March 28, followed by the final date for withdrawal on March 30.

Rahul Gandhi summoned to appear in Jharkhand Court in a defamation case Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to appear in a Jharkhand court on Wednesday regarding a defamation case. These summons come after a special court in Chaibasa issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Gandhi on February 27 for failing to appear in the trial.

Following this, Gandhi challenged this order in the High Court, which granted a 30-day stay on the warrant's execution.

The defamation case stems from remarks allegedly made by Gandhi against Union Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Chaibasa before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Pratap Kumar of Chaibasa filed the case against Gandhi for his statements.

Delhi: One day Delhi Assembly session on Mar 27 The one-day Delhi assembly session is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

The Delhi Assembly had previously cancelled its scheduled session following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest. The Speaker directed the cancellation of the House sitting in a bulletin issued on Friday.

However, on March 27, the assembly will reconvene for a single day. This session will address various pressing issues, including concerns raised earlier regarding shortages of medicines and inadequate medical tests in hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, as highlighted during a resolution tabled on March 16.

Bombay High Court's relief from arrest of Sameer Wankhede ends today The Bombay High Court had extended the protection from arrest granted to former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in relation to a money laundering case till March 27.

The court has further postponed the proceedings until March 27. This adjournment occurred as the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) requested additional time to submit a brief response to Sameer Wankhede's petition challenging the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) filed against him.

India, US Navy to conduct two-day joint exercise at Kakinada Coast Indian and US Navy personnel are set to engage in a joint exercise along the Kakinada Coast from March 27 to 29. Specifically, on Tuesday, the exercises will take place in the open sea between the Visakhapatnam and Kakinada coasts.

Some of the other events for today are:

EPFO and ESIC meet to redress the grievances of stakeholders

Delhi: NCLT adjourns Star India-Novi Digital merger hearing to March 27

Mumbai: NCLT clears ICICI Bank-ICICI Securities merger; EGM set for March 27

TN: NLC India Plans $600 Million Fund Raise, Board Meeting on March 27

AP: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to start his election campaign on March 27

MP: Executive director of Ujjain Smart City to appear before new Lokayukta on Mar 27

Citroen Basalt coupe SUV to be unveiled in India on Mar 27

Wrestling: WFI to resume National Camp from March 27 (India)

Basketball: The FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2024 - from March 27 to 31

