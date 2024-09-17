Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas houses in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, interacting with beneficiaries during his visit. Extensive security measures will be in place for the event.

Here are the top events of today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday celebration to Supreme Court hearings on important matters. Take a look:

Modi to inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas houses in Odisha Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas houses at Gadakana in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

According to Police Commissioner Bhubaneswar Sanjeev Panda, after arriving at Bhubaneswar airport, PM Modi will proceed to the Gadakana slum area near Sainik School of Bhubaneswar, ANI reported.

During his stay in the slum, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the PM Awas beneficiaries.

According to CP Sanjeeb, 11 DCP rank officers, 22 additional DCPs, 66 ACPs, 100 IICs, 300 senior police officers, 81 platoons of force, around 500 home guards and three units of STO and ODRAF will be deployed during the PM's visit for security reasons.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to resign today AAP leaders conducted a series of meetings on Monday to discuss potential candidates for the chief minister's position. This was in preparation for the party MLAs' meeting the following day, where they will finalize a successor for Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal is expected to resign and submit his resignation to Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Following his recent release on bail from Tihar jail in connection with the excise policy case, Kejriwal announced on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and advocate for early elections in Delhi. He pledged not to return to the chief minister's office until he received a "certificate of honesty" from the public.

Top naval brass to hold security review meet from Sep 17 Amid growing instabilities in the region, top commanders of the Indian Navy would review the security scenario in and around the country from Tuesday.

As reported by ANI, the meeting of the Indian Navy top brass comes soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's call to the defence forces to be ready for the unexpected at the recently held Joint Commanders' Conference in Lucknow.

The top commanders would be meeting in the new Naval Headquarters in the national capital from September 17 for four days, defence officials said.

The conference would be the first one to be held after Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi took over as the Chief of Naval Staff.

SC to hear plea related to insolvency proceedings against Byju's on Sept 17 The Supreme Court will hear on September 17 the appeal filed by US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC. This appeal challenges a judgment from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which had stayed the insolvency proceedings against the ed-tech firm Byju's and approved a ₹158.9 crore settlement with the BCCI, PTI reported.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the US-based creditor Glas Trust Company LLC, requested that all related matters be heard together on September 17.

Earlier on August 22, the Supreme Court bench had previously declined to issue an interim order to prevent the committee of creditors (CoC) from holding meetings related to the insolvency proceedings against Byju's.

Rajasthan BJP to celebrate PM Modi's birthday as 'Seva Pakhwada' The Rajasthan BJP will start a 'Seva Pakhwada' in the state as part of a countrywide campaign to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 74th birthday on Tuesday, marking another year in his distinguished public service career.

Born on September 17, 1950, in the small town of Mehsana in Gujarat, PM Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for three consecutive terms from 2001 to 2014. He is now serving his third term as the Prime Minister of India.

According to a party spokesperson, the 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight) will run from September 17 to October 2. Under this, 'Seva Paramo Dharma' (service ultimate duty) will be realised by celebrating Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary on September 25 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Kolkata rape-murder case The top court directed CBI to submit fresh status report on probe in the Kolkata Rape Murder Case by September 17.

Shahi Idgah dispute: SC to hear on Tuesday Muslim side's plea against maintainability of suits The Supreme Court is set to hear on Tuesday a plea from the Muslim side challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision regarding the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

The bench, consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar, will review the appeal filed by the Committee of Management Trust, Shahi Masjid Idgah, against the high court's August 1 order.

The mosque management committee, represented by advocate RHA Sikander, is contesting the high court's ruling, which had dismissed their petition challenging the maintainability of 18 cases related to the dispute and determined that the "religious character" of Shahi Idgah must be assessed.

Other top events are: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the Telangana Liberation Day function as the chief guest on September 17.

RG Kar hospital ex-principal, police officer sent to CBI custody till September 17 in Kolkata rape-murder

CM Yogi to participate in PM's birthday celebration in Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Sept 17

Supreme Court adjourned to September 17 the hearing of MLA Abbas Ansari’s case

CM Siddaramaiah set to hold cabinet meet in Kalaburagi

Schools, colleges to be closed in Bhubaneswar on September 17 for PM Modi's visit

Partial lunar eclipse on September 17

US Fed likely to start long-awaited interest-rate cuts from Sep 17 meet

Former PM Mario Draghi will present the Competitiveness Report to the European Parliament on Sept. 17

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 to launch in India on September 17

‘RBI 90 Quiz’ offering winners a chance to take home a whopping ₹10 Lakh, window closes on Sept 17

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 to kick off on September 17