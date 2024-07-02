Top Events Today: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha today, Delhi HC to hear Kejriwal’s plea and more

Top Events of the Day: Students protesting NEET-UG irregularities will march to Parliament. In Jharkhand, MGNREGA employees will Gherao Raj Bhawan demanding job regularization. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear in a UP court for a defamation case. Meanwhile, BJP's Anurag Thakur will present the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha, with PM Modi expected to respond. Additionally, the Indo-Aussie U-23 cricket tournament will kick off in Chandigarh, highlighting an eventful day.

Students to March to Parliament on July 2 over NEET-UG irregularities Students protesting against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG, PG, and UGC-NET exams plan to march to the Parliament on July 2. The ongoing sit-in at Jantar Mantar entered its sixth day as students sought a ban on the NTA and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

PM Modi to address Lok Sabha A day after Rahul Gandhi's impactful maiden speech as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to speak in the lower House on Tuesday, July 2. Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Delhi High Court to hear Kejriwal's plea against CBI arrest in Excise Policy case The Delhi High Court will hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest in the excise policy case on Tuesday. Kejriwal has accused the CBI of acting with malice and fabricating a false basis for his arrest. The plea, filed on Monday, argues that the CBI has not presented any new evidence since June 4 to justify the ongoing investigation or the arrest.

ICICI Prudential MF's energy opportunities fund ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund will unveil its Energy Opportunities Fund on June 27. The open-ended equity scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies engaged in both traditional and new energy sectors.

Anurag Thakur to present motion of thanks, PM’s reply expected on July 2 BJP leader Anurag Thakur will present the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to reply on July 2. The motion will be seconded by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Rahul Gandhi summoned to UP court on July 2 in defamation case Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned to appear before a UP court on July 2 in connection with a defamation case related to his remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The hearing was first scheduled in June.

Jharkhand MGNREGA workers to stage gherao in Raj Bhawan on July 2 MGNREGA employees in Jharkhand plan to stage a gherao in Raj Bhawan on July 2 after the state government failed to address their demands for job regularisation. The deadline set by the Jharkhand State MGNREGA Employees Association ended on June 25, prompting this action.