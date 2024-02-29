Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Top events today: Farmers to decide future action, Paytm Payments Bank barred from taking deposits, and more

Top events today: Farmers to decide future action, Paytm Payments Bank barred from taking deposits, and more

Livemint

  • Farmers'Delhi Chalo march was postponed till Feb 29, they are likely to decide on future action today
  • Paytm Payments Bank is barred from accepting deposits from today

Delhi Chalo march was postponed till Feb 29, they are likely to decide on future action today

Top Events of the Day: On February 29, a series of events are set to take place, from politics to world affairs to business. Following the death of a farmer, Shubkaran, farmers had decided to halt their ‘Delhi Chalo’ March till today, however, they will now decide their future action. In other news, Paytm Payments Bank is barred from accepting deposits from today and PM Modi will virtually participate in Viksit Madhya Pradesh. Also remember, that today is February 29 - a leap year!

Here are the top events of the day:

Viksit Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to virtually participate in program Feb 29

Farmers Protest: Farmers likely to decide future action, earlier Delhi March postponed till Feb 29

Paytm Payments Bank barred from accepting deposits Feb 29

Mathura Shahi Idgah case: Allahabad HC to hear matter on Feb

Go First: NCLT likely to hear insolvency plea to Feb 29

Delhi HC directs SpiceJet to pay $2 million to lessors by Feb 29

Farmer protest: Internet services suspended till Feb 29 in Haryana

FASTag KYC deadline set for Feb 29

Other important events today

  • Delhi civic body’s deadline for property geotagging Feb 29
  • SC asks states to clear 2nd National Judicial Pay Commission arrears by Feb 29
  • Mumbai's 112-year-old iconic Sion Bridge to close for ever Feb 29
  • WB: Bus operators to march to state transport department office Feb 29x

Pune: 8th Asia Economic Dialogue to be held from Feb 29-Mar 2

  • Saturn-Sun conjunction on Feb 29
  • Kerala Technology Expo from Feb 29 to Mar 2
  • Bengaluru International Film Fest from Feb 29 to Mar 7
  • Yodha: Karan Johar confirms 'unique' trailer launch on Feb 29
  • Putin to address Russia’s Federal Assembly on Feb 29
  • Pakistan lawmakers to meet to elect new PM Feb 29
  • US-Mexico border deal: Biden, Trump to make dealing trip Feb 29

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.