Top Events of the Day: On February 29, a series of events are set to take place, from politics to world affairs to business. Following the death of a farmer, Shubkaran, farmers had decided to halt their ‘Delhi Chalo’ March till today, however, they will now decide their future action. In other news, Paytm Payments Bank is barred from accepting deposits from today and PM Modi will virtually participate in Viksit Madhya Pradesh. Also remember, that today is February 29 - a leap year!

