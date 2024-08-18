Top events today: Jaishankar’s Kuwait visit, US’ India Day Parade, nationwide protests in Kolkata doctor rape case, more

UP CM in Ayodhya, S Jaishankar visit to Kuwait, New York India Day Parade, Nepal Foreign minister visit to India

Published18 Aug 2024, 06:32 AM IST
Top events today: Protests in solidarity with the brutal murder and rape of a Kolkata doctor continue across the nation today. Several resident doctors' associations continue their strike, demanding capital punishment for criminals. Other top events in the day include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait, India Day Parade in USA's New York, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya, etc. Take a look at the top events of the day:

EAM S Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Kuwait on Sunday, August 18. The visit will be of immense importance as it has been scheduled nearly two months after 45 Indians died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait. He will also meet Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya during his visit and call on the leadership of the State of Kuwait.

“Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the State of Kuwait on August 18,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

 

India Day Parade

The largest celebration of India's Independence Day outside India, the annual India Day Parade, will be held in New York, USA on Sunday, August 18. More than 150,000 people normally watch the annual parade from East 38th Street to East 27th Street in Midtown New York.

Organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), the parade will see scores of floats representing various Indian American communities and a diversity of cultures running through the streets of New York.

Nationwide protests against Kolkata doctor rape case

The nationwide doctors' strike, called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), ended at 6 am on Sunday. However, protests against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital continue across the world. On Saturday, the IMA wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing several demands to strengthen the safety of resident doctors.

The IMA has demanded a Central Act incorporating the amendments of 2020 in the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 into the draft "The Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property Bill 2019). The IMA has also listed a thorough investigation of the Kolkata doctor rape case and compensation to the victim's family members.

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 06:32 AM IST
