Top events today: Protests in solidarity with the brutal murder and rape of a Kolkata doctor continue across the nation today. Several resident doctors' associations continue their strike, demanding capital punishment for criminals. Other top events in the day include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait, India Day Parade in USA's New York, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya, etc. Take a look at the top events of the day: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

EAM S Jaishankar's visit to Kuwait External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Kuwait on Sunday, August 18. The visit will be of immense importance as it has been scheduled nearly two months after 45 Indians died in a devastating fire at a building in Kuwait. He will also meet Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya during his visit and call on the leadership of the State of Kuwait.

"Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the State of Kuwait on August 18," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India Day Parade The largest celebration of India's Independence Day outside India, the annual India Day Parade, will be held in New York, USA on Sunday, August 18. More than 150,000 people normally watch the annual parade from East 38th Street to East 27th Street in Midtown New York.

Organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), the parade will see scores of floats representing various Indian American communities and a diversity of cultures running through the streets of New York.

Nationwide protests against Kolkata doctor rape case The nationwide doctors' strike, called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), ended at 6 am on Sunday. However, protests against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital continue across the world. On Saturday, the IMA wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi listing several demands to strengthen the safety of resident doctors.