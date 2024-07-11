Top events today: SC to hear plea on NEET paper leak, S Jaishankar to host BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ retreat, and more

Today is set to witness a sequence of noteworthy events, ranging from crucial Supreme Court hearings on the alleged NEET paper leak to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announcing revised dates for the CA exam results. Take a look:

Supreme Court hearing on 43 petitions in NEET paper leak case today The Supreme Court on Thursday is scheduled to address 43 petitions concerning the alleged paper leak in the NEET exam. The court had previously directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Central government to submit comprehensive affidavits, and requested a status update from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by July 10 regarding the NEET UG examination.

EAM S Jaishankar to host his counterparts for BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host his counterparts for the 2nd BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on July 11-12.

The Retreat will present an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers of BIMSTEC nations to discuss avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation in various sectors, including security, connectivity, trade and investment, people-to-people contacts etc in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a press release, MEA said, “The Retreat will present an opportunity for the Foreign Ministers of the BIMSTEC countries to discuss, in an informal setting, avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation across various sectors including in the fields of security, connectivity, trade and investment, people to people contacts etc, in the Bay of Bengal region and littoral.”

The first edition of the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat was held in Thailand's Bangkok on 17 July 2023. BIMSTEC comprises seven Member States - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Chartered Accountancy results likely to be out today The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has revised the date for announcing the CA results. Initially scheduled for July 5, 2024, the results for the final and intermediate exams are now expected to be declared on July 11, 2024, according to the official website of ICAI.

According to the official notification on the ICAI website, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in May 2024 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 11th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in.”