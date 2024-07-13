Top events today: PM Modi to perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ for GMLR’s twin tunnel in Mumbai; DDA to inspect Yamuna river, more

Today's Top events are marked by several events that highlight critical developments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'bhoomi pujan' for the twin tunnels of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road in Mumbai signifies a major step towards reducing travel time in the bustling metropolis. Take a look:

PM to perform 'bhoomi pujan' for GMLR's twin tunnel work on Jul 13 The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform 'bhoomi-pujan' on July 13 for the work of the 12.20 kilometre long twin tunnels that are part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) in the metropolis.

In a release, the civic body said the ambitious GMLR project will reduce travel time between Goregaon in the western part to Mulund in the north east of the city to 25 minutes from the current 75 minutes, PTI reported.

"The twin tunnels will be 4.70 km long each and pass under Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The tunnels will be interconnected with each other at every 300 metres and will be excavated using tunnel boring machines. The estimated cost for the twin tunnel project is ₹6301.08 crore. It is expected to be completed by October 2028," it said.

DDA to conduct thorough inspection of river Yamuna in Delhi The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is set to conduct a comprehensive inspection of the Yamuna river in the Delhi region on Saturday, focusing on ensuring unobstructed flow during the monsoon season, PTI reported.

This initiative comes in response to directives from Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who has urged all concerned agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Railways, and NCRTC, to swiftly remove equipment and waste from the Yamuna.

The aim is to mitigate potential flood risks and environmental hazards, particularly near vulnerable points such as the Signature Bridge in North Delhi, where accumulated construction and demolition waste poses significant concerns during heavy rains.

He particularly pointed out the heavy deposit of C&D waste in the Yamuna near Signature Bridge in North Delhi, which is a highly vulnerable point during the flood. He directed the PWD, I&FCD and Tourism Department to immediately take up the cleaning of the stretch.

Puri Jagannath temple Ratna Bhandar reopening decison today Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said the state government will decide on reopening of Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri on Saturday.

The temple treasury was last opened 46 years ago in 1978 and the reopening of it was a major political issue in the state during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The BJP had promised to reopen the treasury of the 12th-century shrine for inventory if it came to power in Odisha.

"The state government is examining the legal and other aspects of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) recommended by the temple managing committee. On Saturday, the state government’s decision will be known," the law minister said.

Heavy rain to batter Himachal Pradesh, IMD issues ‘Yellow Alert’ As light rain continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Met office here on Friday issued a 'yellow warning' predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on July 13, 14, 17 and 18.

Ten roads, including four in Shimla and three each in Mandi and Kangra district, are closed following the rain in the past week as per the state emergency operation centre.