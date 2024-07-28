Today marks important events in national as well as international affairs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be aired on Sunday. Take a look at the top events today: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi’s monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to be aired Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', scheduled for July, would air on Sunday.

India all set to advocate Indo-Pacific agenda At Quad foreign ministers meet India is gearing up to advocate its Indo-Pacific strategy at the upcoming Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) foreign ministers meeting scheduled in Tokyo on July 28. The QUAD, comprising the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, serves as an informal strategic forum dedicated to promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Key agenda items typically include security, economic cooperation, and regional stability.

At the meeting, the ministers are anticipated to delve into crucial issues such as maritime security, ensuring freedom of navigation, and upholding territorial integrity across the Indo-Pacific. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There will be a specific emphasis on addressing challenges stemming from China's assertive actions in regions like the South China Sea and East China Sea. These discussions underscore the QUAD's commitment to safeguarding shared interests and promoting stability in the broader Indo-Pacific context.

Nepal to sign tripartite power trading deal to export 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh via India Nepal is poised to make a significant stride in its energy diplomacy as it prepares to export 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh through India, following the signing of a tripartite power trading agreement on July 28. This landmark deal marks Nepal's first instance of selling electricity directly to a country other than India.

The agreement signifies a milestone in regional energy cooperation, highlighting collaborative efforts among Nepal, India, and Bangladesh to enhance cross-border electricity trade.

Civil society group to organise a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) is scheduled to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from 13:00 to 15:00 on July 28. The purpose of this gathering is to raise awareness about the recent violence in Manipur. It is anticipated that hundreds of participants will join the event.

Cong meeting on loan waiver in Warangal likely today Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited New Delhi to meet with Rahul Gandhi and extend an invitation for a public meeting commemorating the fulfilment of a promise made during the 'Warangal Declaration' two years ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting aims to celebrate the successful implementation of a farm loan waiver totalling ₹2 lakh, a key component of the 'Declaration'. The public gathering is expected to occur on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in agricultural policy and fulfilling political commitments in the region.

Jammu: Army schools, KVs shut Army schools in the Jammu region will be temporarily closed due to security concerns. The decision was prompted by a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces in recent times, which have heightened security apprehensions in the area.

India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match today India is set to face Sri Lanka in the second T20I of their three-match series on Sunday, July 28 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian team, under the leadership of new captain Suryakumar Yadav and guided by head coach Gautam Gambhir, will aim to build on their recent success as T20 World Cup champions in the West Indies. They will be eager to continue their dominance in the format.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, led by their new captain Charith Asalanka, will be motivated to challenge and defeat the reigning T20 world champions. The match promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams look to showcase their skills and strategy in this T20I series.

Other top events are: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sambalpur: Hirakud dam will discharge this season's first floodwater

Gates of Bargi dam in Jabalpur likely to open on July 28, alert issued for areas concerned: MP CM Mohan Yadav

CPI(Maoist) to observe Martyrs’ week from July 28 to August 3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sikhs for Justice plans to hold Khalistan referendum on Sunday

Foreign and defence ministers from Japan and the United States will hold security talks today.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!