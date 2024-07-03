Top events today: Economic Survey report, Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation to SCO Summit and more

EAM S Jaishankar leads Indian delegation at SCO Summit reviewing organization's activities and discussing regional issues

First Published06:34 AM IST
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Today is marked by a series of important events both nationally and globally. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is leading the delegation at the SCO Summit under Kazakhstan's chairmanship, focusing on regional cooperation. 

Take a look:

EAM S Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation to SCO Summit

EAM S Jaishankar is leading the Indian delegation at the SCO Summit, which is being held under Kazakhstan's chairmanship from July 3-4.

The 24th Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (SCO Summit) will be held under the presidency of Kazakhstan on July 4.

Also Read: ’True gesture of goodwill’: Maldives thanks India for extending vital budget support

At the Summit, the leaders are expected to review the organization's activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation. Topical issues of regional and international importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

India's priorities in SCO are shaped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'SECURE' SCO, wherein, 'SECURE' stands for Security, Economic cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection.

Bharti Airtel announces 10-21% hike in mobile tariffs from today

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has raised mobile tariffs effective 3 July.

In an exchange filing, Airtel said it maintains that the mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) needs to be upwards of 300, to enable a financially healthy business model for telcos in India.

“We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital. In this light, we welcome the announcements in the industry to repair tariffs. Airtel will also revise its mobile tariffs as indicated below, from July 3rd, 2024,” it stated. Read here.

Economic Survey document is likely to be released today

The Economic Survey document is likely to be released on July 3, according to a report by News18 citing government sources.

This will be the full Union Budget announcement by the government. An Interim budget was announced by Sitharaman on February 1, 2024, due to then-impending Lok Sabha Elections.

Sitharaman took charge of the Finance Ministry, the same portfolio she held in the previous government, after the NDA got a majority to form the government. Read here.

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody ends today

Today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody in a money laundering case related to an alleged excise scam ends. Special Judge Niyay Bindu had extended Kejriwal's custody until July 3 during a hearing on June 19, despite opposition from his counsel, who argued that there were insufficient grounds for the extension sought by the Enforcement Directorate.

Delhi High Court to hear patent officers exam irregularities petition 

The Delhi High Court scheduled July 3 as the next hearing date for a petition requesting the cancellation of nationwide exams to select 553 'Group A' patent officers.

Also Read: UGC-NET, cancelled day after it was held, to be held from Aug 21-Sept 4: NTA

The petition cites alleged irregularities in the recruitment process conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which has been under scrutiny for malpractices in other entrance tests it administered.

Japan to launch new banknotes today

Japan is preparing to introduce a fresh series of banknotes, marking the first major redesign in twenty years.

The updated ¥10,000, ¥5,000, and ¥1,000 notes will include state-of-the-art anti-counterfeiting measures and showcase prominent historical figures, symbolizing a blend of modern security advancements with cultural significance.

Other top events:

Delhi Excise Case: Court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till July 3

BJP lawmaker Om Birla orders the construction work in the Parliament complex should be finished by July 3 

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Madras High Court grants time till July 3 for State to file status report on CB-CID probe

Rape-accused MLC Suraj Revanna remanded to police custody till July 3 

Pune bar drug video case: Police custody of 10 accused extended till July 3

Valmiki Corp scam: BJP to lay siege to CM Siddaramaiah's house on July 3 

Telangana HC to hear BRS leader's pleas for MLA disqualification today

PSU, Petronet LNG has fixed July 12, 2024 as the record date for final dividend 

Namita Thapar's Emcure Pharma IPO to open today

Jio to raise mobile services rates by 12-27% from today

Nearly 10 petitions are expected to be heard by NCLT Bengaluru on Jul 3 against Byju 

Bansal Wire Industries IPO to open today

(With inputs from agencies)

 

