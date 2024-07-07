Top events today: Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, MS Dhoni’s birthday, India-Zimbabwe T20 match, and more

Today unfolds with a tapestry of notable events and developments across various spheres. From the auspicious Rath Yatra in Puri, where President Droupadi Murmu will grace the occasion amidst heightened security measures, to the postponement of Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra due to inclement weather forecasts. Take a look:

President Droupadi Murmu to witness Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra President Droupadi Murmu will witness Rath Yatra in Puri on July 7, an official release said on Friday.

“The President is scheduled to visit Odisha from July 6 to 9,” the release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

As reported by PTI, ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar said tight security arrangements have been made in and around Puri for smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra.

Special security arrangements have been for the President's visit to the festival. While a VIP zone has been planned for the Odisha governor, chief minister, Union ministers and other dignitaries, a buffer zone has been planned for the President, Kumar said.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match: All you need to know India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match: India, led by Shubman Gill, will clash with Zimbabwe, captained by Sikandar Raza, on July 6. India, the world champion in T20I cricket, will play the first match against Zimbabwe on July 6. The T20I series, consisting 5 matches between the two teams, is the first one after India became the world champions on June 29. Read here

Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra postponed for July 7 amid IMD's alert of heavy rains in Garhwal In view of the Meteorological Department's alert of heavy to very heavy rains in various districts of the Garhwal division, the Char Dham Yatra has been postponed until July 7.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey has issued orders in this regard.

Vehicular movement on the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district has been blocked due to debris falling and piling up at five locations.

Taking to the microblogging site, Chamoli Police, Uttarakhand, posted on X, "The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to debris near Bhanerpani, old Nagar Panchayat Pipalkoti, Kanchen Ganga, Chhinka Paagalnala and Helang in Chamoli district."

BSP's Akash Anand to visit Chennai today to pay tribute to state party chief K Armstrong After the death of Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Tamil Nadu President K Armstrong, the party's National Coordinator Akash Anand will fly to Chennai to pay tribute to the late leader.

K Armstrong was hacked to death by a group of unidentified men near his residence in Perambur on Friday evening.

On Saturday, the BSP wrote a letter to the Inspector General, CRPF, and requested that action be taken to make all security arrangements.

It added further, “Akash Anand, BSP's National Coordinator is going to depart by Charter plane from New Delhi to Chennai, Tamil Nadu on July 7, to pay floral tribute to late K. Armstrong, BSP Tamil Nadu State President, and to meet victim's family.”

Delhi BJP to hold meeting on assembly poll The BJP’s Delhi unit is set to discuss its strategy for the upcoming Assembly election at a meeting of its extended executive committee scheduled for Sunday, July 7, 2024, PTI reported citing a party leader.

The meeting, slated to take place at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, will draw over 2,000 attendees, including officials from various levels, such as district and ward functionaries.

Sikkim govt to announce vehicular movement for 7 minutes to celebrate 'A Day for Mother Earth' Sikkim is set to observe 'A Day for Mother Earth' on 7th July 2024. As part of the initiative, all vehicular movement across the state will cease from 11:00 am to 11:07 am on July 7th. Inaugurated by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in 2019, this day is marked annually with great enthusiasm.

This momentary pause is intended to heighten environmental awareness and address issues of global warming and climate change. Traffic authorities have been tasked with ensuring adherence to this directive, although emergency and essential services are exempted from this restriction.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's birthday former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, affectionately known as Thala, celebrates his 43rd birthday today. Renowned for his composed demeanour under pressure, Dhoni has earned the moniker 'Captain Cool' from his fans.

Notably, being the only captain in international cricket to have secured victories in all three ICC white-ball tournaments - the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

During his captaincy tenure, Dhoni led India to significant triumphs across all game formats. The Indian team reached the pinnacle of Test cricket rankings, holding the top spot for 18 months from December 2009. His leadership was pivotal in India's memorable victories in the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.