Top events today: Global Peace Summit on Ukraine, India vs Canada T20WC, 1st advance tax instalment deadline, more

Top Events today on June 15: A range of new developments, and updates that are set to take place in India and abroad are likely to remain in focus throughout the day today. The three-day long G7 Summit will conclude today, June 15 in Italy. Another gathering of global leaders, Global Peace Summit on Ukraine, will begin on June 15 in Switzerland. India is set to participate in summit. In the world of cricket, India will compete against Canada in the ongoing T20 World Cup international tournament in the USA.