Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Top events today: Global Peace Summit on Ukraine, India vs Canada T20WC, 1st advance tax instalment deadline, more

Top events today: Global Peace Summit on Ukraine, India vs Canada T20WC, 1st advance tax instalment deadline, more

Livemint

Top events today: Take a look at the top events to be held today.

Top events today, June 15: India will participate in Global Peace Summit on Ukraine set to begin today. Meanwhile, team India will compete against Canada on June 15

Top Events today on June 15: A range of new developments, and updates that are set to take place in India and abroad are likely to remain in focus throughout the day today. The three-day long G7 Summit will conclude today, June 15 in Italy. Another gathering of global leaders, Global Peace Summit on Ukraine, will begin on June 15 in Switzerland. India is set to participate in summit. In the world of cricket, India will compete against Canada in the ongoing T20 World Cup international tournament in the USA.

(More to come)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.