Significant developments across India mark today's events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar. Take a look:

PM Modi to lead 10th International Day of Yoga in JK's Srinagar Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, for a two-day visit. He will unveil various development projects and participate in International Yoga Day celebrations on Friday.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since taking office for a third straight term.

This is PM Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since taking office for a third straight term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 21 June, Prime Minister Modi will lead the International Yoga Day celebrations at SKICC, Srinagar. The Prime Minister will address the gathering on the occasion and participate in the CYP Yoga session thereafter.

Delhi excise policy PMLA case: Arvind Kejriwal to be out of Tihar jail The Rouse Avenue court granted bail for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's Excise Policy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had objected to his bail application. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justice Nyay Bindu, serving as the vacation judge, granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal upon submitting a bail bond worth ₹One Lakh. The court directed that the release order be dispatched to the Tihar jail authorities by 4 pm on Friday through the court's messenger. Following this, the jail authorities will initiate the process to prepare the release memorandum, which could take additional time.

Bangladesh PM Hasina begins state visit to India on Friday Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay a two-day state visit to India beginning Friday to further expand the close ties between the two countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It will be the first bilateral state visit by a foreign leader after the formation of the new government in India following the Lok Sabha elections.

Hasina was among seven top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region who attended the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi and Hasina are scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday, and both sides are likely to firm up a raft of agreements for cooperation in several sectors.

10th round of commercial coal auctions to be launched The Ministry of Coal is set to launch the next tranche of coal block auctions. Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, will launch the 10th round of Commercial Coal Mining auctions on 21st June 2024 in Hyderabad.

According to an official release, the auction round includes 60 coal blocks encompassing a diverse range of coking and non-coking coal mines. These blocks strategically located across different States/Regions will support regional economic development and employment generation.

NEET-UG row: Congress plans nationwide protests The Congress party plans to organise demonstrations at state headquarters this Friday, demanding justice for students in the aftermath of the glaring anomalies in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

A letter stressing the immediate necessity of addressing the students' concerns has been circulated to state unit chiefs, Congress legislature party leaders, state in-charges, general secretaries, and other senior officials.

“As you are aware, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of NEET-UG 2024 on 4th June 2024. The results have been marred by allegations of irregularities and paper leaks following the inflated marks of some aspirants," Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said.

Delhi water crisis: Atishi to sit on indefinite hunger strike from Friday Delhi Water Minister Atishi said she will sit on an indefinite hunger strike at Bhogal in south Delhi from Friday noon to press on her demand to get 100 million gallons of water per day from Haryana.

At a press conference, Atishi said she would first visit Rajghat at 11 AM on Friday to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, whose path of Satyagraha was the only option available, as no water was provided to Delhi.

"Delhi requires 1,005 MGD of water, of which 613 MGD comes from Haryana. Since the last two weeks, Haryana has reduced this to 513 MGD. The 100 MGD less water has caused around 28 lakh people in the city to crave for every drop of water," she said.

CJI, fellow judges to participate in 10th International Yoga Day Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and other Supreme Court judges will participate in the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations to be held on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On the occasion of the 10th International Yoga Day on 21 June 2024, a Yoga Event will be organised for Officers and staff members of the Registry in Congregation Hall, 2nd floor, ‘C’ Block and Yoga and Recreation Hall, 4th Floor, ‘A’ Block, Additional Building Complex, Supreme Court of India. The Chief Justice of India and other judges will participate in the event.

"Officers and staff members are requested to make the event a success by their participation. Yoga Asanas will be supervised by Yoga Experts," an apex court circular said.

US PMI data Investors will watch out for key US economic data to be released today, including the S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI for June and Existing Home Sales data for May.

First session of new Andhra Pradesh Assembly The first session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, after the TDP-led coalition came to power in the state, is likely to commence on June 21. Though initially it was decided to convene from June 24, it has been advanced to Friday, PTI reported citing a TDP source on Wednesday.

Odisha govt extends curfew in Balasore With tension still prevailing in some parts of Balasore town, the Odisha government on Thursday further extended the curfew period till midnight of June 21, while also allowing six-hour relaxation on Friday, PTI reported citing officials.

Balasore District Collector Ashish Thakare said in an X post, "Curfew in the areas under Balasore Municipality has been extended till 21.06.2024 midnight with relaxation for general public from 6 am to noon to meet their daily needs. During this period, all commercial establishments and routine services are allowed to operate."

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

