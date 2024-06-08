Top events today: Congress CWC meeting, Bihar heatwave, Maratha community rally, and more

Top events today: Today marks an eventful day across the spectrum of political affairs, from domestic governance to global diplomacy. Have a look:

Congress CWC meet to discuss Lok Sabha election results The Congress has called a meeting of its Working Committee on June 8. As per the information, the meeting will be chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Congress headquarters on Saturday, following a strategic discussion among leaders of the INDIA bloc at Kharge's residence. This gathering aims to chart out plans for the formation of the next government, considering the Congress's strengthened position as the second-largest party in the election.

With an increased tally of 99 seats, compared to 52 in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the party's top leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to engage in the deliberations.

France's Emmanuel Macron to host meeting with US President Biden on June 8 France President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting with US President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, on June 8 as part of Biden's first state visit to France.

The two Presidents will discuss their ongoing support for Ukraine, as well as ways to strengthen bi-lateral cooperation on economic, space and nuclear issues, added the statement from the French presidency, Reuters reported.

Delhi govt directs all hospitals to conduct fire safety audit by June 8 Delhi's Health Minister, Saurabh Bhardwaj, has issued a directive for all hospitals in the city to conduct a thorough fire safety audit and submit compliance reports to the state health department by June 8.

This decision aims to enhance hospitals' preparedness for fire emergencies, as Bhardwaj emphasized following a meeting with health department officials at the Delhi Secretariat.

The meeting was convened to address concerns regarding fire safety measures at city hospitals, particularly in response to the tragic incident at a neo-natal care center in Vivek Vihar, which resulted in the loss of six newborns' lives.

Maratha quota agitation: 'Rally to be organised on June 8 to press Maratha community demand,' says Manoj Jarange Patil Activist Manoj Jarange said that a rally will be organised on Saturday to press the Maratha community's demand.

As reported by PTI, “Preparations were in full swing for the rally at Narayangad in Beed district on June 8,” he said.

“We want a reservation for our kids.....We have been given ten per cent reservation (under the economically backward category), which is of no use. This has been proved in the (ongoing) police recruitment,” he noted.

Bihar heatwave: Schools, coaching institutes to remain closed till June 8 Bihar's scorching heatwave has prompted the government to take preventive measures, with all private and government schools, coaching institutes, and anganwadi centers being closed until June 8, 2024.

Reports of students and teachers fainting have emerged from various districts including Aurangabad, Motihari, Siwan, Sheohar, Patna, Begusarai, Munger, Jamui, and Banka. Concerned about the health risks associated with the extreme heat.

Pro-Palestinian protesters to surround White House Pro-Palestinian activists are organizing a weekend protest near the White House, calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza and an end to US support for Israel. This has led to heightened security measures, including the installation of anti-scale fencing.

Groups such as CODEPINK and the Council on American Islamic Relations announced the demonstrations, scheduled for Saturday, to highlight the eight-month-long conflict in Gaza.

Israel's Gantz threatens to quit war cabinet by June 8 if Benjamin Netanyahu fails to form six-point plan Benny Gantz, Israel's war cabinet minister, has threatened to resign if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn't adhere to the agreed plan for Gaza amidst the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict.

Gantz emphasized during a press conference that unless a postwar governance plan for the territory is formulated and approved by June 8, his National Unity party will withdraw its support from the coalition government.

81st IATA AGM & World Air Transport Summit to be hosted by IndiGo in Delhi from June 8-10