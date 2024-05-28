Today's news roundup presents various events and developments spanning politics, law, international relations, and entertainment. The day promises a tapestry of happenings, from significant political rallies and legal proceedings to international diplomatic shifts and cultural releases. Have a look:

Cyclone Remal: Schools in several districts of Meghalaya to remain closed on Tuesday

The Meghalaya government announced that schools will remain closed on Tuesday in districts where heavy rain is expected due to cyclone 'Remal'.

The State Disaster Management Authority said that extremely heavy rainfall and squally wind with 40-50 kmph of speed, gusting to 60 kmph, is very likely to occur at isolated places over East Jaintia, East Khasi, South West Khasi, West Jaintia, West Khasi hills districts in next 24 hours, and hence citizens are requested to be cautious.

"To avoid any untoward incidents, all schools under East Khasi Hills District shall remain closed on May 28," read the order of the deputy commissioner.

DCs of West Khasi, West Jaintia, East Garo, and South West Garo hills districts issued similar orders.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi is set to hold a roadshow in Kolkata on May 28

As part of his final campaign push in West Bengal for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lead a massive roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday.

According to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), PM Modi will commence a two-day visit to Bengal on Tuesday, during which he will hold a public meeting at Ashoknagar in the Barasat constituency, located in the North 24 Parganas district.

Later, he will address another election rally at Baruipur in the Jadavpur constituency, situated in the South 24 Parganas district.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Amit Shah to address rallies in Odisha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address three rallies in Chandbali, Korei and Nimapada on Tuesday.

Voting will be held in six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly segments falling under these parliamentary constituencies in the last phase on June 1.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi to address Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Jharkhand's Dumka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Vijay Sankalp rally on Tuesday at Dumka Airport Ground in Santal Pargana.

With elections slated for three seats in Santal Pargana, the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand will witness voting on June 1 in Godda, Dumka, and Rajmahal constituencies. Consequently, various political parties are intensifying their efforts in Santal Pargana.

Presidential election in Iran today

Iran's Presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, as reported by IRNA.

Following the helicopter crash that claimed President Ebrahim Raisi's life, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as interim president.

According to Iran's Constitution, the interim President is tasked with facilitating the election of a new President within a maximum of 50 days.

UP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Cong Rahul Gandhi will hold a joint public meeting in Varanasi on May 28

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a joint public meeting in Varanasi on Tuesday to support INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai.

According to reports, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to join the meeting.

Delhi HC To Hear Tesla's Trademark Infringement Plea On May 28

The Delhi High Court has rescheduled the hearing for Tesla Inc's trademark infringement case against Gurugram-based Tesla Power India Pvt Ltd to May 28. Originally assigned to Justice Anish Dayal for Wednesday, the hearing was postponed due to time constraints. Read here.

Spain, Ireland and Norway will recognize a Palestinian state

Relations between the European Union and Israel took a nosedive on the eve of the diplomatic recognition of a Palestinian state by EU members Ireland and Spain, with Madrid suggesting sanctions should be considered against Israel for its continued attacks in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, PTI reported.

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz told Spain that its consulate in Jerusalem will not be allowed to help Palestinians.

Here are other top news for today:

Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar sent to judicial custody till May 28

SpiceJet moves Delhi HC against the order to return 2 leased aircraft and 3 engines by May 28

Tribal society has announced Bastar bandh on 28th May

ED summons Jharkhand IAS Manish Ranjan on May 28 in tender commission scam case

Kolkata police impose Section 144 in certain parts of the city from 28 May to 26 July to avoid 'violent demonstrations

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bombay HC Orders Survey of Illegal Structures Near Defence Areas On May 28

Nawaz Sharif is set to be made President of the ruling PML-N party

Closing Arguments in Trump Hush Money Trial Set for May 28

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to go on a state visit to South Korea

L&T: Siddhartha Mohanty appointed as Director; to take charge from May 28

Adani Enterprises will consider raising funds on May 28

The new Porsche 911 Hybrid is scheduled for a global debut on May 28

Neeraj Chopra Set To Compete In Ostrava Golden Spike Athletics Meet On May 28

Panchayat season 3 is to be released on May 28 on Prime Video (Virtual)

Randeep Hooda's 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is to be released on OTT on May 28

