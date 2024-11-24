Top events today: IPL 2025 mega auction, all party meet ahead of winter session, Waqf bill protests; details here

Key events on November 23 include the Mega IPL auction in Jeddah, an all-party meeting before Parliament's Winter Session, and protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill. The IPL auction features 577 players, while community leaders plan a march to oppose the bill on November 24.Check full details here:

IPL auction The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 24th and 25th November, 2024.

A total of 577 players are set to be featured in the Mega Auction. However, KL Rahul, Rishab Pant, Arshdeep Singh and Shreyash Iyer are expected to clinch mega deal this year

All party meet ahead of winter session The government has convened a customary all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Tuesday that the meet has been convened on November 24 morning "in view of the coming Winter session of Parliament."

The session begins on November 25 and concludes on December 20. To mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, an event will be held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building.

Anti Waqf Bill march Muslim scholars and community leaders in Jaipur have declared plans for a march to Delhi on November 24 to protest the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill ahead of the upcoming parliamentary session. They argue that the bill seeks to seize properties owned by the community.

The announcement was made during a protest event in Jaipur, which saw participation from Waqf Board members, representatives of the Ajmer Dargah, a Congress MLA, among others.

BJD to protest Waqf Bill The BJD intends to stage a demonstration outside Raj Bhavan today in protest against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill. Moreover, it will "strongly oppose" the Waqf Amendment Bill if it was tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament, which would commence on November 25.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJD's parliamentary party, chaired by its president Naveen Patnaik here.