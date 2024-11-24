Top events today: IPL 2025 mega auction, all party meet ahead of winter session, Waqf bill protests; details here

  • Top events on November 23 include theMega IPL auction, all party meet ahead of Parliament session and protests against Waqf Bill which is to be table during the winter seeion.

Livemint
Updated24 Nov 2024, 07:19 AM IST
With 5 teams looking for captains, Shreyas Iyer looking to clinch hefty deal
With 5 teams looking for captains, Shreyas Iyer looking to clinch hefty deal(AFP)

Key events on November 23 include the Mega IPL auction in Jeddah, an all-party meeting before Parliament's Winter Session, and protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill. The IPL auction features 577 players, while community leaders plan a march to oppose the bill on November 24.Check full details here:

IPL auction

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 24th and 25th November, 2024.

A total of 577 players are set to be featured in the Mega Auction. However, KL Rahul, Rishab Pant, Arshdeep Singh and Shreyash Iyer are expected to clinch mega deal this year

All party meet ahead of winter session

The government has convened a customary all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Tuesday that the meet has been convened on November 24 morning "in view of the coming Winter session of Parliament."

Also Read | JPC meeting on Waqf Bill turns ugly, TMC MP ‘hurts himself’ after argument

The session begins on November 25 and concludes on December 20. To mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, an event will be held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building.

Anti Waqf Bill march

Muslim scholars and community leaders in Jaipur have declared plans for a march to Delhi on November 24 to protest the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill ahead of the upcoming parliamentary session. They argue that the bill seeks to seize properties owned by the community.

The announcement was made during a protest event in Jaipur, which saw participation from Waqf Board members, representatives of the Ajmer Dargah, a Congress MLA, among others.

BJD to protest Waqf Bill

The BJD intends to stage a demonstration outside Raj Bhavan today in protest against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill. Moreover, it will "strongly oppose" the Waqf Amendment Bill if it was tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament, which would commence on November 25.

Also Read | Waqf land issue: BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla slams Karnataka govt on ‘u-turns’

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJD's parliamentary party, chaired by its president Naveen Patnaik here.

Patnaik also asked lawmakers to raise issues concerning the state's interests, including the special category status, coal royalty, the Puri airport project, and the pending railway lines.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 07:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTop events today: IPL 2025 mega auction, all party meet ahead of winter session, Waqf bill protests; details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.000.00
      Chennai
      78,851.000.00
      Delhi
      79,003.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.