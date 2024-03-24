Top events today: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to celebrate Holi with armed forces in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield on March 24.

Top events today: Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to seek justice against those responsible for the "barbaric terrorist attack" at a Moscow concert hall that claimed over 130 lives. Here are the top events today:

Putin declares March 24 a national mourning day Russia is grieving the deadliest terrorist attack in Moscow in over twenty years, with authorities confirming the death toll has risen to 133 while rescue teams persist in their search for victims.

In a televised address on Saturday, President Vladimir Putin informed the nation that security forces had apprehended four suspects attempting to escape to Ukraine.

Putin declared Sunday a national day of mourning and vowed to pursue anyone responsible for ordering and organizing the incursion. Read here.

Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen today; celebrate Holi with military personnel Defence Minister Rajnath Singh plans to visit the Siachen area, the world's highest battlefield, on March 24 to celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel stationed there. Holi, the festival of colours, will be observed from March 24 to March 25.

"Tomorrow, 24th March, I shall be in Siachen, the world's highest battlefield. Looking forward to celebrate Holi with the Armed Forces personnel deployed there," Singh posted on X.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi leads BJP's CEC meet; 4th List of candidates likely today Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) held a meeting of its Central Election Committee on Saturday to decide the names of the candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list, which is expected to be announced on Sunday, will include candidates from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. The decision was made during a three-hour Central Election Committee meeting attended by key BJP leaders on Saturday.

As reported by ANI citing party sources, in Uttar Pradesh, 10 names were discussed and finalized. Out of the total 24 seats left to announce, 10 were discussed and are expected to be announced in the fourth list. Read here.

Security beefed up ahead of AAP's protest in national capital Ahead of a planned protest by AAP leaders and workers in the national capital on Sunday, the Delhi Police has ramped up security measures, officials said.

As reported by PTI, this comes after AAP decided to take out a candle march and burn the effigy of the BJP government against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday.

Heavy personnel deployment and multi-layer barricading have already been put in place on roads leading to the BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of the ED office where AAP members are expected to gather to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Kejriwal.

JNU students' union polls result today Amid enthusiastic cheers and slogans, a significant number of students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) participated in the student union elections on Friday, resulting in a polling percentage of around 73%.

This turnout surpassed the previous election's percentage of 67.8% recorded in 2019. The JNU student union elections, an annual event, resumed after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outcome of the elections is scheduled to be announced on March 24.

Nauru President to visit China President of the Republic of Nauru David Adeang will pay a state visit to China from March 24 to 29, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Friday.

Choti Holi 2024 A day before the Holi celebrations 2024, people will celebrate Holika Dahan on Sunday, March 24. The festival, also known as Choti Holi, marks the victory of good over evil and carries immense importance among Indians. On this day, people lit a bonfire at night which carries immense significance according to Hindu mythologies. The bonfire also serves as an opportunity for people to destroy their bad habits and negative thoughts and celebrate the festival with positivity. Read here.

World TB Day: WHO guidance on drug-resistant TB 'need of hour' The World Health Organization has issued a new guidance for diagnosing drug-resistant tuberculosis, describing it as a "novel approach" that uses the "latest technologies".

While experts believe the approach has immense potential in bolstering India's goal to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), it can be challenging in terms of making it accessible to people.

The UN health agency recommended the use of "a new class of diagnostic technologies: targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS) tests" in the third edition of "WHO Consolidated Guidelines on Tuberculosis. Module 3: Diagnosis - Rapid Diagnostics for Tuberculosis Detection", replacing the 2021 document.

