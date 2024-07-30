Top events today: Sitharaman to reply to budget debate in LS; Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian to take oath as prez; Q1 results

Today marks an important day as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will respond to the budget discussion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Take a look at the top events today:

Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to budget debate in Lok Sabha Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will respond to the budget discussions on July 30, The Tribune reported. Her response to the Finance Bill will mark the conclusion of the budget and finance bill passage process.

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on July 23 in the Parliament and made major announcements for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, including a boost in infrastructure and special financial support.

INDIA bloc rally over Arvind Kejriwal's ‘declining health’ in jail at Jantar Mantar The Opposition-led INDIA bloc will stage a rally on July 30 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to highlight Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's deteriorating health while imprisoned in Tihar Jail, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Kejriwal is currently incarcerated in connection with the now-abandoned liquor policy case. The AAP has accused the BJP of "conspiring to kill" Kejriwal, pointing to his medical reports, which reveal that his sugar levels dropped 26 times between June 3 and July 7.

President Droupadi Murmu to open Buddhist Vihara at Udgir The Buddhist Vihara in Udgir will be inaugurated on July 30 with President Droupadi Murmu in attendance.

Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody extended till July 30 A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, until July 30. Kumar is facing charges for allegedly assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

Karnataka HC defers hearing on Byju Raveendran's petition to Jul 30 in insolvency case The Karnataka High Court on Friday postponed the hearing on Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran’s petition challenging the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order that triggered the insolvency process for the edtech firm. The case is now scheduled for a hearing on July 30.

Iran's reformist president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian to take oath of office today Iran's newly elected reformist president, Masoud Pezeshkian, is set to take the oath of office on July 30, according to Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of the legislature's presiding board.

Initially, Yousefi had suggested that the swearing-in would occur on August 4 or 5. It is important to note that in Iran, the president is not the head of state; ultimate authority lies with the Supreme Leader, a position held by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for the past 35 years.

Q1 results today 360 ONE WAM, Ace Software Exports, Automobile Corporation of Goa, ADF Foods, Allied Digital Services, Aegis Logistics, Ajanta Pharma, Akshar Spintex, Apar Industries, Arvind Smartspaces, Balu Forge Industries, Bansisons Tea Industries, Bombay Oxygen Investments, Capital Small Finance Bank, Carborundum Universal, CarTrade Tech, Castrol India, Chemcrux Enterprises, Continental Petroleums, Cords Cable Industries, Damodar Industries, DB (International Stock Brokers), Dixon Technologies (India), eMudhra, Epuja Spiritech, Exicom Tele-Systems, Exide Industries, Fine Organic Industries, Force Motors, Firstsource Solutions, GAIL (India), Gayatri Highways, Gokul Refoils & Solvent, Golden Crest Education & Services, Granules India, Greenpanel Industries, Hi-Tech Winding Systems, Howard Hotels, Hybrid Financial Services, IndiaMART InterMESH, Indus Towers, Invigorated Business Consulting, Indian Oil Corporation, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India, JK Agri Genetics, Jindal Stainless, Kamadgiri Fashion, Kush Industries, Lloyds Engineering Works, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Macrotech Developers, Lykis Limited, Machhar Industries, Manorama Industries, Medinova Diagnostic Services, Modi Naturals Limited, MOIL, National Plastic Technologies, Navin Fluorine International , Panama Petrochem, PTC India Financial Services, PTC Industries, Rajratan Global Wire, RR Kabel, Sapphire Foods India, SEL Manufacturing Company, SER Industries, Shemaroo Entertainment, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Skipper, SMC Global Securities, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, STEL Holdings, South India Paper Mills, Sterlite Technologies, Sunrise Industrial Traders, Tata Consumer Products, TCPL Packaging, Titagarh Rail Systems, Torrent Power, Tulasee Bio-ethanol, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Urja Global, V2 Retail, Varun Beverages, Vardhman Textiles, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Walchand Peoplefirst, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Nilkanth Engineering, Svaraj Trading & Agencies, S.V Trading & Agencies

320 new e-buses to hit Delhi roads on July 30 Delhi will add 320 new air-conditioned, low-floor electric buses to its public transport fleet on Tuesday, bringing the total number of such buses to 1,970, according to a report by HT.

India will face Sri Lanka in 3rd T20 match on July 30 The 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled for Sunday, July 30th, at 7:00 PM IST, taking place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

Sri Lanka Squad: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando.

Other important events are as follows:

Telangana HC to hear plea on BRS office land on July 30

Andhra HC adjournsJagan Mohan Reddy’s plea for LoP status to July 30

Bypolls in 49 local body wards in Kerala on July 30

Experts to visit Sagar Island on July 30 to find permanent solution to erosion and save Kapil Muni’s temple

Door-to-door survey of properties in Hyderabad to begin on July 30

Kashmir schools closed, holiday declared till July 30 due to heatwave

The Hindu Tamil Nadu Women's Summit 2024 will be held on July 30 in Chennai

India to witness a rare and mesmerising DOUBLE meteor shower on July 30

Spanish PM to testify on July 30 in graft probe case against wife

Realme, 13 Pro series, Watch S2 launching in India on July 30, to be backed by ChatGPT AI features

Qualcomm is set to host its 'Snapdragon for India' on July 30

Vivo Tech. Day 2024 kicks off on July 30 in India

Akums Drugs and Pharma's ₹1,857-cr IPO to open on July 30