Top Events Today, 26 November: India will celebrate its 75th Constitution Day, observed every November 26 to mark the adoption of India's Constitution. In another development, the Supreme Court will hear the case linked to irregularities in the NEET-PG 2024 Exam. For stock market investors, the conclusion of the bidding for the Enviro Infra Engineers IPO today will be one of the key events to watch out for.

Here are the top events of the day

Constitution Day celebration The Indian Constitution, adopted on November 26, 1949, and coming into effect on January 26, 1950, serves as the foundational document defining India's democratic, secular, and egalitarian framework, the Ministry of Law and Justice release stated. Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas is observed annually on 26th November to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

SC NEET PG hearing today The Supreme Court will continue the hearing of much-awaited NEET-PG 2024 case on Tuesday, November 26. The hearing has been postponed by the court four times over the past few months. The case revolves around the calls for increase in transparency in the post graduate medical entrance exam conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

Enviro Infra Engineers IPO bidding closes today Bidding for Enviro Infra Engineers Limited IPO will conclude today, November 26. The IPO was subscribed 12.52 times on Monday as investors bid for 38,55,19,222 or 38.55 crore equity shares, compared to the 3.07 crore shares available.

The Enviro Infra Engineers IPO opened for public bidding on Friday and will close for subscription day on Tuesday. The company has fixed its price band at the range of ₹140 to Rs148 per equity share with a lot size of 101 shares per lot.

Sexual harassment case against BJP's Brij Bhushan: Court to record wrestler's statement The hearing of the sexual harassment accusations against BJP stalwart and former Wrestling Federation of India President, Brij Bhushan Singh will continue today. According to PTI, a Delhi court will resume recording statements of one of six female wrestlers who have accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment on Nov 26.

NATO-Ukraine emergency talks after Russia missile strike Days after Russia's alleged ballistic missile strike on Ukraine, the country is set to hold emergency talks with NATO on Tuesday, November 26. Vladimir Putin's use of hypersonic ballistic missile has escalated the nearly 33-month-old war. The Russia-Ulraine conflict has entered “decisive phase," Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Friday, and “taking on very dramatic dimensions," reported AP.