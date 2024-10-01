Top events today, Oct 1: J&K election voting, new NSE, BSE transaction rates, T+2 bonus, more

Top events today: With the third phase of J&K Assembly Elections 2024 in swing, and Amit Shah's likely visit to Mumbai, a host of events are lined up for today. We take a look:

J&K Assembly Elections 2024 The third phase of the Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir begins today, October 1. Around 415 candidates are in fray from 40 seats that are going to polls in the third and final phase of the polls.

J&K polls have been held in three phases, with the first phase held on September 18. Of the 40 seats going to polls today, 16 are in the Kashmir region while 24 fall in the Jammu region of the erstwhile state.

Amit Shah in Mumbai Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Mumbai today for review meetings of Mumbai and Konkan regions, amid rounds of seat sharing talks among the MahaYuti allies.

According to reports, top sources in the party said that seat sharing talks were on track and consensus was reached on almost 80% seats. State BJP sources indicated that the party would like to fight on 150 to 160 seats. Of the 288 seats, the remaining can be distributed among the two allies, reported The Hindu.

Minimum wage rates for workers The Central Government, on September 27, had announced an increase in minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA). This revision is intended to help workers, particularly those in the unorganised sector, to manage the rising cost of living.

The new rates would be effective from today.

NSE, BSE new rates to be effective today The BSE and NSE have recently revised their transaction charges, which would be effective from today. On the BSE, transaction charges for Sensex and Bankex options contracts will rise to ₹3,250 per crore of premium turnover.

NSE has also adjusted its fee structure across various segments. From today, i. e, October 1, a charge of ₹2.97 per lakh of trade value will be applied on both sides in the cash segment.

SEBI's new trading rules in effect from today With an aim to make trading bonus shares faster, and efficient, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced new rules. From today, i. e, October 1, 2024, investors will be able to trade their bonus shares just two days after the record date.

Australia to offer 1000 work visas Australia will offer up to 1,000 work and holiday visas annually to Indian citizens from today, as per Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA).

The pact is aimed at enhancing bilateral relations, specifically in terms of mobility and people-to-people connectivity.