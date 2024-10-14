Key events on October 14 include Reliance Industries' Q2FY24 results announcement and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's visit to Japan. The Supreme Court will also address the RG Kar doctor rape case and Adani wind project hearings in Sri Lanka.

Top events of the day, October 14: Reliance Industries Limited will announce Q2FY24 result on Monday amid the ongoing season of company quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25). Other top events of the day include Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's five-day visit to Japan, Supreme Court hearing of RG Kar doctor rape case, hearing of pleas linked to Adani wind projects Sri Lankan Supreme Court. As we kickstart our day, here is the list of top news, which will likely remain in the headlines on October 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RIL Q2FY24 results The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) board will announce the company's second-quarter results for the financial year 2024-24 after its meeting on Monday. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company is one of the biggest firms on the stock market, raising interest among a large number of investors. Most of them will keenly observe the company's financial details for the July-September quarter, which will likely impact the company's stock movement. Additionally, HCL Technologies, Angel One, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, and Alok Industries, etc are also scheduled to release their company results today.

Kolkata doctor rape case The Supreme Court will hear the RG Kar doctor rape case on Monday. In today's hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will seek a detailed progress report of the National Task Force from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. In another hearing, the apex court will hear a plea of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor against proceedings in defamation case lodged against him for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visit to Japan Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will begin his five-day-long visit to Japan on October 14. Notably, this will be the first foreign trip of General Upendra Dwivedi as Army Chief. The visit holds immense significance considering the close ties between India and Japan and their collective efforts to counter China's expansion efforts in its neighbouring region.

Hearing of petitions against Adani Group in Sri Lanka's SC The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka will hear five fundamental rights petitions filed against the wind power plant undertaken by the Indian conglomerate Adani Group in the north-eastern region of Mannar on Monday. The court bench had ordered the respondents in the case to file objections related to the matter before September 13.