Key events today include PM Modi's US visit for the Quad meeting, Kejriwal addressing a public meeting in Delhi, and Amit Shah's rally in Nowshera

Top events today: From Narendra Modi's extensive schedule in the US, to Arvind Kejriwal's meeting at Jantar Mantar, a host of events are lined up for today. We take a look: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi to address community events in US Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in the US, for the Quad meeting. In addition, he is also set to address a mega community event in Long Island and another event at BAPS Swami Narayan Temple in US. He is also scheduled to meet Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in New York.

As a part of his schedule for the Quad meeting, PM Modi has met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, as the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the bilateral ties between Japan and India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before leaving for US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for a three-day visit, he emphasized that the Quad has become a crucial coalition of like-minded countries dedicated to fostering peace, progress, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal will speak at a 'Janta ki Adalat'(public court) at Jantar Mantar, in Delhi today. The former Chief Minister of Delhi was released from Tihar Jail last week after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the money laundering case related to the excise policy.

Speaking about the event, AAP minister and Delhi state coordinator Gopal Rai said that Arvind Kejriwal's fight with the BJP has become a face to face battle. “…If Arvind Kejriwal is made the Chief Minister with a huge majority, then the country's respect will increase and the respect of the conspirators will dented," said Gopal Rai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh in Jammu and Kashmir for Legislative Assembly Election rallies Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to hold an election rally in the Nowshera constituency, today, in support of J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina.

The Nowshera seat was previously held by Ravinder Raina. For 2024 Assembly Elections, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the major contesters for the constituency.

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ravinder Raina won the seat with a margin of 9,503 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to address three rallies in Poonch, Surankote and Jammu.

IND vs Bangladesh match, Day 4 India and Bangladesh have been competing against each other in the test series that is being hosted at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. There are speculations of whether a bad weather might delay the match, as Day 3 was marked by overcast conditions.

UN Summit of the Future World leaders are expected to attend UN Summit of the Future, today, at New York. The Summit aims to "to forge a new international consensus on how we deliver a better present and safeguard the future," reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the UN, world leaders will convene to adopt a ‘Pact for the Future’, which will include a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations as annexes.

Indo-US joint military exercise to end today The joint military exercise between India and the US began on September 9, Monday at the Foreign Training Node in Mahajan Field Firing Range, Rajasthan. Today, marks the last date of the 20th edition of this Indo-US exercise.