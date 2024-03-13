Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to lay foundation of semiconductor projects, Byju's plea hearing and more
Top events of the day: PM Modi will initiate semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam. Karnataka HC to review Byju’s case. Haryana CM to prove majority. IIFL Finance to discuss fundraising. Sharad Pawar will address farmers. PM Modi to join SC empowerment programme. Haryana Congress to hold 'Samvidhan Bachao' Yatra. Karnataka CM to inaugurate guarantee schemes. Tamil Nadu CM to visit Pollachi. Nepal PM to seek a vote of confidence.