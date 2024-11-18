Top events today: PM Modi in Brazil to attend G20 Summit; Gopal Rai to chair meeting on Delhi pollution

PM Modi has arrived in Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, following a productive visit to Nigeria. He will participate as part of the G20 Troika alongside Brazil and South Africa.

Updated18 Nov 2024, 07:16 AM IST
New Delhi, India - Nov. 17, 2024: Visitors wearing mask during Thick layer of smog amid rise in pollution levels at Kartavya Path, India Gate in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
New Delhi, India - Nov. 17, 2024: Visitors wearing mask during Thick layer of smog amid rise in pollution levels at Kartavya Path, India Gate in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, November 17, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Today marks a series of important events from the realm of international affairs to politics. Take a look:

PM Modi in Brazil to attend 19th G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil on Monday on the second leg of his three-nation visit, during which he will attend the G20 Summit.

Modi arrived in the South American country after wrapping up a "productive" visit to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

Announcing Modi's arrival in Brazil, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend the G20 Brazil Summit."

Also Read: ‘I’ve brought the smell of India’s soil’: PM Modi says to Indian diaspora in Nijeria | Top 7 quotes

It also shared pictures of Modi's welcome at the airport.

Announcing his arrival, Modi said in a post on his official X handle, "Landed in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the G20 Summit. I look forward to the summit deliberations and fruitful talks with various world leaders."

In Brazil, he will attend the 19th G20 Summit as a member of the Troika. India is part of the G20 Troika along with Brazil and South Africa.

Delhi Environment Minister to hold meeting today as air pollution worsens

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with the Heads of Departments of all concerned departments on Monday for the effective implementation of the GRAP IV, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday afternoon.

Also Read: Delhi air pollution LIVE updates: NCR continues to choke in ‘severe plus’ air quality, AQI plummets to over 450

"For effective implementation of GRAP-IV in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with HoDs of all concerned departments tomorrow at 12 noon at Delhi Secretariat," said the Delhi Environment Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, In response to worsening air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to activate Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from Monday.

UK to put Sudan resolution to vote by UN Security Council

Britain on Monday will seek support from other members of the United Nations Security Council for its call to end the fighting in Sudan and allow humanitarian aid deliveries, according to the British foreign ministry, Reuters reported.

As the current president of the council, UK Foreign Minister David Lammy is set to lead a vote on a draft resolution, proposed by the UK and Sierra Leone, which also emphasizes the need to protect civilians.

Violence continues in Manipur, NPP withdraws support from BJP govt

The NPP on Sunday withdrew support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, even as violence continued to rock the state as offices of the Congress and the saffron party were ransacked in the hill district of Jiribam where an unidentified body was found earlier in the day, officials said.

A BJP MLA’s ancestral house was vandalised in Imphal Valley while a building owned by Ashab Uddin, the Independent legislator of Jiribam, was ransacked, officials told PTI.

Also Read: Conrad Sangma’s NPP withdraws support from BJP-led Manipur govt as violence grows: ‘Completely failed’

The National People's Party (NPP) which has seven MLAs in the 60-member assembly, on Sunday withdrew support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, claiming that the N Biren Singh dispensation has "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the northeastern state, as reported by PTI.

Three-day Bundi Mahotsav to begin on November 18

A three-day tourism festival of Hadoti -- Bundi Mahotsav, 2024 -- will commence on Monday at Garh Palace traditionally with worship of Lord Ganesh and flag hoisting at 8:30 am on Monday morning, PTI reported.

The three-day festival, from November 18 to 20, will showcase various cultural and entertainment programmes to attract domestic and international tourists.

Bundi district Collector Akshay Godara on Sunday reviewed preparations for the festival and inspected arrangements along the procession route while providing essential directives.

SC to hear plea seeking enforcement of measures to curb pollution in Delhi

The Supreme Court is set to hear a petition on Monday calling for implementing measures to address air pollution in the national capital. On Sunday, Delhi experienced hazardous air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the "severe" category.

At 9 a.m., the AQI was recorded at 429, according to the 'Sameer App', which provides hourly updates from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 417 as of 4 p.m. on Saturday.

As per the cause list of 18 November uploaded on the apex court website, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih is slated to hear the plea.

Sri Lanka's new Cabinet to be sworn in on Monday

Sri Lanka's new Cabinet is set to be sworn in on Monday in a ceremony attended by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, according to his media office on Sunday.

Dissanayake's party, National People’s Power, secured a decisive victory in the parliamentary elections held on Thursday, winning a two-thirds majority.

The party also achieved a strong performance in the Jaffna electoral district, which is the stronghold of the nation's Tamil minority.

"The swearing-in of the new Cabinet of the government will take place tomorrow (18) at 10:00 am at the Presidential Secretariat, in the presence of President @anuradisanayake, President's Media Division posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 07:16 AM IST
