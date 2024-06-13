PM Modi to depart for Italy on June 13 for G7 Summit, marking India's 11th participation. AAP's Gopal Rai to discuss 'Summer action plan'. Karnataka MLC elections to fill 11 vacant seats. Vodafone Idea board meeting on equity shares issuance.

Top events today: Today signifies significant events spanning the globe, particularly in the realm of politics. From diplomatic summaries to legislative deliberations, the day is characterized by pivotal moments shaping international affairs. Take a look:

PM Modi to depart for Italy on June 13 to attend G7 meet Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to depart for Italy on June 13 to attend the G7 summit, marking his first international trip since starting his third term in office.

The summit will be held from June 13 to 15 at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region. India's participation is significant given its recent presidency of the G20 and efforts to represent the interests of the Global South.

This will be India's 11th participation in the G7 Summit, with PM Modi attending for the fifth consecutive time. Apart from participating in the summit, PM Modi is expected to engage in bilateral discussions with other leaders and international organizations.

AAP's Gopal Rai to hold meeting to discuss 'Summer action plan' Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai will host a meeting with key department officials on June 13 to discuss the "summer action plan."

Rai emphasized the government's initiative to address summer pollution concerns, with a focus on collaboration among various departments including environment, pollution control, development, and forestry.

Siddaramaiah's Cabinet meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Cabinet will convene on June 13, marking the first meeting since the imposition of the model code of conduct on March 16.

According to media reports, the government aims to issue 337 executive orders by June 15 to enact the proposals outlined in the 2024-25 budget.

Deccan Herald reported that among the agenda items, the Cabinet may deliberate on initiating a CBI investigation into the embezzlement case involving the ST Development Corporation. Additionally, a decision regarding the re-examination of the PSI, conducted earlier this year in January, is also anticipated.

Vodafone Idea board meeting to consider share issuance to vendors Telecom operator Vodafone Idea prepares to consider significant proposals on June 13. The board will discuss issuing equity shares and convertible securities on a preferential basis to vendors.

In a regulatory filing, the firm said, “A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 13 June 2024, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate proposals for issuance of equity shares and/or convertible securities on a preferential basis to vendors, subject to such approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the company."

Karnataka biennial MLC elections Karnataka biennial biennial Legislative Council elections is scheduled to take place on Thursday , which will fill 11 vacant seats due to the retirement of current members on June 17.

The BJP has named former minister C T Ravi, sitting MLC N Ravikumar and party leader Dr M G Muley. The JD(S) is likely to announce its candidate on Monday, JD(S) sources told PTI.

Based on the present strength of MLAs in the Assembly, the Congress can field seven candidates, BJP-JD(S) combine can field four. The Congress has 133 MLAs, BJP - 66 and JD(S) - 19 MLAs. The Congress claims that it has the support of four other MLAs, including two independents.

PM’s hate speech: Court to pass ruling on complaint today The special court in Bengaluru, responsible for trying cases against current and former MPs/MLAs, is set to deliver its ruling on June 13 regarding a private complaint filed by a human rights activist against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complaint alleges that Modi made a hate speech targeting a specific community while campaigning for the BJP in Rajasthan. Special Court Judge KN Shivakumar stated that the orders would be issued after hearing arguments from the complainant's counsel, Ziaurrahaman Nomani, who identifies as a human rights activist in Bengaluru.

Adobe to Announce Q2 FY2024 Earnings Results Adobe is scheduled to announce its financial results for the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year on Thursday.

BWSSB to hold ‘Water adalat’ today The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will host a water adalat at various locations in Bengaluru from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The adalat addresses grievances concerning water billing, conversion of domestic connections to non-domestic ones, and issues related to water supply and sanitary connections. Consumers residing in specified subdivisions are encouraged to participate.

Other important events for today are:

Two aerobridges will open at Dehradun airport

Bengaluru water crisis: BWSSB to organise water adalat

Labour Party election manifesto slated for June 13

Oppo F27 series tipped to launch in India

TESLA Shareholder vote

BMW R 1300 GS to launch in India

Bajaj announces 10th edition of Dominar Rides- Ladakh Tour

(With inputs from agencies)

