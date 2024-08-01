Top events today: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to visit Wayanad; ITC to release Q1 results; Schools closed in Delhi amid rain

Today marks an important event as Congress top brass Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are scheduled to visit the disaster-stricken region of Wayanad on Thursday, August 1. Take a look:

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to visit disaster-stricken Wayanad on August 1 Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Wayanad today to meet with families affected by the devastating landslide in Kerala's Meppadi, Wayanad. The landslide has tragically claimed 158 lives so far. During their visit, they will also tour the relief camps established in local schools and medical institutes.

Prior to their visit, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a meeting to assess and oversee the ongoing rescue operations in the affected areas of Wayanad.

Amid the rising death toll, the Indian Army has intensified its efforts to rescue people stranded after the landslides.

According to the Ministry of Defence, "The Army has set up a "Command and Control Centre" headed by Major General VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, along with Brigadier Arjun Segan, at Kozhikode for coordinating HADR efforts."

Delhi court to pass on Aug 1 order on Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail In the case involving IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, a Delhi court is expected to deliver its decision on August 1 regarding her anticipatory bail plea. Khedkar faces allegations of cheating and forgery, and during the court proceedings, she asserted that she was being singled out due to her previous complaint of sexual harassment against a senior officer.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides. Khedkar argued that she faces a significant risk of arrest, while the prosecution countered by accusing her of manipulating the system.

The court's forthcoming decision will determine whether Khedkar is granted anticipatory bail in light of the charges against her.

All schools are closed in Delhi amid heavy rainfall Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced that all schools will remain closed on Thursday in the city after it was lashed by heavy rain.

The minister, in a post on X, said, “In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools both government and private will remain closed on August 1st.”

The rain led to massive waterlogging and traffic disruption, unleashing chaos on roads on Wednesday evening. The downpour has severely affected the city's infrastructure, with vehicles stranded on flooded roads.

Paris Olympics 2024: Day 6 schedule for India On the sixth day of the Paris Olympics 2024, India has multiple athletes poised for medal contention across different events. Shooter Swapnil Kusale aims to secure India's third medal at the Games in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final.

Meanwhile, in track and field, Paramjeet Singh Bisht, Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, and Priyanka will kickstart India’s campaign in their respective race walk events, looking to bring home medals for their country.

India's contingent at the Olympics has an exciting schedule lined up:

Swapnil Kusale: He will be competing in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final, aiming to secure a medal for India in shooting.

Nikhat Zareen: She will be in action, representing India in her respective event. Details about the specific event she is participating in were not provided in your query, but Nikhat Zareen is known for her achievements in boxing.

Q1 results on August 1 Several companies listed will be reporting their quarterly earnings on Thursday, August 1. Here is the list: