Top Events Today: SC to hear Kolkata rape-murder case, J&K election process to begin, Hindustan Zinc dividend, and more

August 20, marks a day of significant legal, political, and diplomatic events both in India and internationally. From the crucial Supreme Court hearing on the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case to the Jammu and Kashmir Election process and the India-Japan '2+2' dialogue in New Delhi, here's a roundup of the key events scheduled for today.

Supreme Court takes up Kolkata rape-murder case The Supreme Court is set to hear a suo motu case regarding the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will lead the bench in the case, which has drawn national attention. The court's intervention comes after two Supreme Court lawyers urged the Chief Justice to take action. "The nation looks to the judiciary as the ultimate guardian of justice, the last refuge for those whose cries have been silenced by brutality," two lawyers practising in the Supreme Court and a doctor from Telangana wrote in a letter to the CJI.

Also Read | Donald Trump hints at Cabinet or Advisory position for Tesla CEO Elon Musk

BRS Leader K Kavitha's bail plea on court docket The apex court will also consider the bail pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha in cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Kavitha, arrested earlier this year, has been in custody for about five months and is seeking bail in both corruption and money laundering cases.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case LIVE: SC to hear plea related to the case today

Jammu and Kashmir election process begins The election process for Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly kicks off today with the issuance of notification for the first phase. Twenty-four assembly constituencies across six districts will participate in this initial phase, with polling scheduled for September 18.

India-Japan '2+2' dialogue in New Delhi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host their Japanese counterparts for the third India-Japan '2+2' dialogue. This high-level meeting aims to strengthen strategic ties and discuss the Indo-Pacific situation.

Hindustan Zinc Board to deliberate on interim dividend Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), a prominent player in the mining and metals sector, has announced a crucial board meeting for Tuesday, August 20. The primary agenda for this gathering is to discuss and potentially approve an interim dividend for shareholders.