Top Events Today, Sept 30: Sebi Board meeting, Manba Finance, KRN Heat Exchanger IPOs, RG Kar SC hearing, more

Top Events of the Day: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will convene its first board meeting since allegations against its chairperson surfaced, and the Supreme Court will hear the Kolkata R G Kar rape and murder case. The US Supreme Court will hear cases related to the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump. The Allahabad High Court will address the long-standing Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute and the election challenge filed by Union Minister Maneka Gandhi, apart from hearing in the alleged gang-rape case involving a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya

SEBI board meeting amid row The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is set to hold a crucial board meeting on September 30. This will be the first meeting since allegations were levelled against Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch by Hindenburg Research on August 10. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera later added further accusations. Sources within SEBI confirm that these allegations are likely to be discussed, and Buch is expected to recuse herself during the discussions. The final agenda for the meeting has not yet been confirmed.

Singh to take charge as new Chief of Air Staff today Air Marshal AP Singh is set to take command of the Indian Air Force as the new Chief of Air Staff on September 30. Having previously served as the Vice Chief of the IAF, Singh brings over 5,000 hours of flying experience. The defence ministry confirmed the appointment in a statement, adding that Singh will assume the role in the rank of Air Chief Marshal.

RG Kar SC Hearing West Bengal junior doctors announced on Saturday night that they might resume total 'cease work' in medical colleges after observing the state government's submission on their safety and security at workplaces during the hearing of the RG Kar case in the Supreme Court on September 30.

Manba Finance IPO listing Manba Finance, which offers loans for two-and-three-wheeler segments, is likely to make a strong debut on bourses on September 30.

Hearing in Trump shooting case The Supreme Court of the United States is slated to hear the case against Ryan Wesley Routh, who has been charged with the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump. Routh, who faces up to 20 years in prison on gun-related charges, is also alleged to have left a note months ago indicating his intentions.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that targeting public officials through violence threatens the core of American democracy.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment Investors can check their KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited IPO allotment status after the conclusion of the bidding on 30 September, 2024.

Hearing on Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to hear the long-standing Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute today. Hindu petitioners had recently requested amendments in their plea, and the court is set to resume proceedings. The dispute revolves around the Shahi Idgah mosque, which is alleged to have been built during the Mughal era on the birthplace of Lord Krishna, replacing a pre-existing temple.

SC hearing on Maneka Gandhi’s poll plea The Supreme Court will hear Union Minister Maneka Gandhi’s challenge to the election victory of Samajwadi Party’s Ram Bhual Nishad from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat. Gandhi, who lost by 43,174 votes, is contesting the results on the grounds of alleged irregularities.

The bench previously allowed time for Gandhi’s legal team to file additional submissions regarding the limitations under special statutes.

