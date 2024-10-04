Top events on October 4: SC to hear plea on NEET PG counselling; Diffusion Engineers IPO listing date, more

Today marks important events from the sphere of politics as well as international diplomacy. Here are the top events:

NEET PG 2024 counselling: Supreme Court to hear plea On Friday, the Supreme Court will hear a plea for counselling on the NEET PG 2024 examination. The case involves a petition from a group of NEET PG candidates expressing concerns about the examination format, especially in light of last-minute changes implemented by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Kautilya Economic Conclave Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Kautilya Economic Conclave here on Friday, his office has said.

“The third edition of the conclave will be held from October 4 to October 6,” the PMO said.

Both Indian and international scholars are slated to discuss some of the most important issues confronting the Indian economy and economies of the Global South, the PMO said.

EAM S Jaishankar to visit Sri Lanka on Oct 4 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will make an official visit to Sri Lanka on October 4, Friday during which he will holding meetings with the leadership of the island nation

The visit comes keeping with India's Neighbourhood First Policy and SAGAR outlook.

“ In keeping with India's Neighbourhood First Policy and SAGAR outlook, the visit underlines the shared commitment of the two countries to further deepen the longstanding partnership for mutual benefit,” the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Jaishankar will also be accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Maharashtra assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi to visit Kolhapur today Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Kolhapur on October 4 and 5 to unveil a life-size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He will also participate in a conference on the Indian Constitution during his visit.

The visit is particularly significant given the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, anticipated around mid-November. This marks Rahul Gandhi's second trip to Maharashtra in a month.

Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is set to hold its meeting on October 4 As the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) prepares for its third meeting on October 4, attention is focused on whether the panel will summon Securities and Exchange Board of India chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, who is facing conflict of interest allegations.

This follows unconfirmed reports that the PAC has requested a comprehensive review of SEBI’s accounts from previous fiscal years from the Finance Ministry and may call Buch to testify.

Diffusion Engineer's IPO listing date likely today Diffusion Engineer's IPO listing date is likely on 4th October 2024, i.e., Friday this week.

An applicant would be able to check one's application status online by logging in at the BSE link — bseindia.com or at the website of its official registrar Bigshare Services Private Limited — bigshareonline.com.

J&K High Court to hear Mirwaiz Umar Farooq detention case on October 4

The court will hear the petition filed by Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has filed a petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court challenging his “house arrest” on Friday.

“The hearing of the case of Mirwaiz’s house arrest/illegal detention has been listed on October 4 in the High Court. The Mirwaiz has been under house detention for the last one month,” the Hurriyat said.

RG Kar case: Kolkata court extends judicial custody of ex-principal, suspended cop till October 4 A Kolkata court on Monday extended the judicial custody of the former principal of RG Kar hospital and a suspended police officer till October 4 in connection with the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run medical facility, PTI reported.

The court also asked the CBI, which is investigating the case, to interrogate Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, the suspended officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, in jail.

ISRO to conduct talk by Gaganyaan astronaut today The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will host a talk on the journey to becoming an astronaut, led by astronaut and Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Angad Pratap, on October 4.

In a post on X, ISRO wrote, “As part of World Space Week celebration a talk on “who can become Astronaut?” by Group Captain Angad Pratap, ISRO Astronaut is scheduled on 04th October at 1600 hrs.”

Other top events are as follows:

TN Islamic organisations to protest against Waqf Bill on Oct 4

Chennai World Cinema Festival to begin in the city

Nissan MAgnite facelift set to launch on October 4

BMW M4 CS to Be Launched in India on October 4

ICC Women's T20 World Cup - India vs New Zealand