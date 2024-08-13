Top events today: Trump’s interview with Elon Musk; Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict; FirstCry to list on stock exchanges

  • Today features significant developments from former US President Donald Trump's interview with X CEO Elon Musk.

Published13 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST
This combination of pictures created on August 12, 2024 shows, L-R, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaking at the 27th annual Milken Institute Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on May 6, 2024 and former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump standing onstage during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by Musk on the social media platform X on the evening of August 12, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN and Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Today features significant developments from former US President Donald Trump's interview with X CEO Elon Musk. Here’s a summary of the key points:

US Presidential Elections 2024: Elon Musk and Donald Trump interview

Former President Donald Trump will return to X for a Monday night discussion with tech mogul Elon Musk. This appearance is part of Trump’s broader strategy to engage with new voter bases and expand his reach.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s interview with Elon Musk LIVE Updates: 'They're all fake..' Trump takes a dig at Kamala Harris

"This is unscripted with no limits on subject matter, so should be highly entertaining," Musk posted on X to his 193.8 million followers ahead of his conversation with the former president, which was set to start at 8 p.m. on the social media platform, which Musk owns. As of 8:15 p.m. ET, the event hadn't started.

Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict for silver medal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is expected to deliver its final ruling on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Phogat, who was disqualified from competing for the gold medal on Tuesday, filed her appeal on Wednesday and announced her retirement the following day. Senior advocate Harish Salve is representing her case at CAS.

According to a statement from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict is anticipated to be issued by 6:00 PM CET (9:30 PM IST) on August 13, 2024.

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar to deliver keynote address at Australian Parliament House

Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar are scheduled to speak at the Australian Parliament House during this year’s Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). As reported by Variety, the duo will discuss how cinema has the ability to bridge cultures and unite audiences across different geographical regions.

In a statement, Mukerji said, "I’m proud to represent the Indian film fraternity at the Australian Parliament House and speak about the rich history of cinema that we have offered to the world at large. This is a milestone moment for our fraternity, and it would be an honour for me to speak about the growing cultural ties between Australia and India through cinema (sic).”

SC final hearing on pleas against Allahabad HC's scrapping of UP Madarsa Education Act 

The Supreme Court will list for final hearing the pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court order that had scrapped the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004, calling it “unconstitutional” and violative of the constitutional principle of secularism, PTI reported.

The top court had on April 5 stayed the high court judgement, saying the issues raised in seven petitions against the verdict merited “closer reflection”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it will list the pleas for final disposal on August 13.

Lufthansa extends suspension of flights over Iraqi and Iranian airspace until August 13

German airline group Lufthansa announced on Monday that it is extending the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran, Beirut, Amman, and Erbil until August 21 due to ongoing regional tensions. Lufthansa expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the current situation.

Additionally, Air France and its subsidiary Transavia France have also extended their suspension of flights to Beirut, now through Wednesday, August 14.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has planned to stage a protest rally 

Hammad Azhar, the Acting President and General Secretary of PTI Central Punjab, has announced that the party will hold a major demonstration at Liberty Chowk in Lahore at 11 PM on August 13. The protest is expected to draw a large number of PTI supporters and will prominently feature both national and party flags.

FirstCry likely to list on stock exchanges 

The shares of Brainbees Solutions, which operates the online platform FirstCry, are scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, August 13. Before the listing, the stock is trading with a grey market premium (GMP) of 88. With the upper price band set at 465, the stock is anticipated to list at a 20% premium.

Palestinian representative to meet Putin 

Palestinian officials will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 13. As per an official release, “The talks will focus on current issues pertaining to the further development of bilateral cooperation. Additionally, the presidents plan to exchange views on the situation in the Middle East, particularly in light of the ongoing escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

Here are the other top events:

Supreme Court likely to hear marital rape petitions from August 13 

Tiranga Bike Rally' featuring members of Parliament, which will take place in Delhi 

MPs belonging to all parties would participate in a bike rally to commemorate the National Flag 

RG Kar doctor death: BMC halts non-emergency medical services till Aug 13

BJP's Shazia Ilmi files defamation case against Rajdeep Sardesai in Delhi High Court, hearing on Tueday 

CM Siddaramaiah to visit the Tungabhadra dam near Hosapete on August 13 for an on-site inspection 

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha & Minister Sushanta Chowdhury Encourage Public Participation from August 13 to 15 

BJP to hold Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad on Aug 13 

 

 

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 06:47 AM IST
