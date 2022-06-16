Top five soft skills that companies are struggling to find in candidates in India2 min read . 10:07 AM IST
- Three in four employers globally report difficulty finding the talent they need in 2022, as per the survey
Global talent shortages are at an all-time high, with 83% of employers reporting difficulty in filling roles, however, a six percent decrease compared to last year, as per ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.
Global talent shortages are at an all-time high, with 83% of employers reporting difficulty in filling roles, however, a six percent decrease compared to last year, as per ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.
Employers report difficulty filling open roles, with the biggest impacts being felt in South followed by East and West. The most difficult roles to fill are in Construction, Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retails Trade, Information Technology, Telecoms, Communications and Media, as per the survey.
Employers report difficulty filling open roles, with the biggest impacts being felt in South followed by East and West. The most difficult roles to fill are in Construction, Manufacturing, Wholesale & Retails Trade, Information Technology, Telecoms, Communications and Media, as per the survey.
Whoever holds the talent holds the future. Organizations are finding it difficult to get the right candidates with the required skillsets for certain professions. Three in four employers globally report difficulty finding the talent they need in 2022.
Whoever holds the talent holds the future. Organizations are finding it difficult to get the right candidates with the required skillsets for certain professions. Three in four employers globally report difficulty finding the talent they need in 2022.
They are also finding it hard to find certain soft skills in candidates creativity & originality, critical thinking and analysis, reasoning and problem-solving, leadership and social influence skills, and initiative taking skills.
They are also finding it hard to find certain soft skills in candidates creativity & originality, critical thinking and analysis, reasoning and problem-solving, leadership and social influence skills, and initiative taking skills.
85% of Construction Employers report difficulty in finding the skills required. Meanwhile, 83% of IT & Technology Employers report difficulty in finding the skills required.
85% of Construction Employers report difficulty in finding the skills required. Meanwhile, 83% of IT & Technology Employers report difficulty in finding the skills required.
Similarly, 84% of Manufacturing Employers, 84% of Wholesale & Retail Trade, 83% of Education, Health, Social Work & Government, 83% of Banking & Finance, and 78% of Restaurant & Hotel Employers also report difficulty in finding the skills required for the respective jobs.
Similarly, 84% of Manufacturing Employers, 84% of Wholesale & Retail Trade, 83% of Education, Health, Social Work & Government, 83% of Banking & Finance, and 78% of Restaurant & Hotel Employers also report difficulty in finding the skills required for the respective jobs.
"As we emerge from the pandemic, this is our collective opportunity to act with urgency, to scale bold, disruptive ideas and collaborations across business, government and education. And now is the time to reshape a better, brighter future for workers – one that is more skilled, more diverse, and more wellbeing-orientated than we could ever have imagined," said Jonas Prising, Chairman & CEO of ManpowerGroup.
"As we emerge from the pandemic, this is our collective opportunity to act with urgency, to scale bold, disruptive ideas and collaborations across business, government and education. And now is the time to reshape a better, brighter future for workers – one that is more skilled, more diverse, and more wellbeing-orientated than we could ever have imagined," said Jonas Prising, Chairman & CEO of ManpowerGroup.
“A significantly healthy job market is expected in India during the quarter from July to September 2022, with a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of +51 percentage points. Hiring decision makers anticipated trend leads to an increase by +13 percentage points compared to the last quarter and grow by 46 points when compared with predictions from Q3 2021," the survey added.
“A significantly healthy job market is expected in India during the quarter from July to September 2022, with a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of +51 percentage points. Hiring decision makers anticipated trend leads to an increase by +13 percentage points compared to the last quarter and grow by 46 points when compared with predictions from Q3 2021," the survey added.