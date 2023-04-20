Top food regulator directs states to act against unauthorized use of artificial fruit ripening agents

Top food regulator directs states to act against unauthorized use of artificial fruit ripening agents1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 10:47 PM IST
- Recently, the apex food regulator came across several reports with food business operators who were not complying with the FSSAI guidelines, which specifically restricts the direct contact of ethylene powder/liquid with the fruits, thus making fruits unsafe to consume
NEW DELHI : The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed state/UT food commissioners to act against food business operators who are unethically using artificial fruit ripening agents. Mostly in summers, artificial fruit ripening agents are used in Mangoes.
