India to raise the bar - FSSAI to tighten alcohol label norms, standards
The FSSAI plans stricter alcohol regulations in India, including clearer labels and quality control measures to encourage responsible drinking. These changes aim to improve consumer awareness and align Indian standards with international norms.
India’s apex food safety regulator is preparing a major overhaul of alcohol standards—tightening quality norms, mandating clearer labels and stepping up consumer awareness—to promote responsible drinking, according to two officials and a document reviewed by Mint.